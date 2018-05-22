Lely’s Astronaut A5 makes debut

The new Lely Astronaut A5 milking robot made its UK and Ireland debut at the 150th Balmoral Show.

Officially launched in the Netherlands a few weeks ago, the A5 represents a new milestone in robotic milking technology, and was unveiled on the first day of the four-day show at Balmoral Park by RUAS president Cyril Millar.

Lely’s UK and Ireland sales manager Tomas Cooney welcomed everyone to the company’s stand. “This is a year of celebrations – it’s the 150th Balmoral Show: Lely is marking 25 years of robotic milking technology; and our NI and Donegal franchise Lely Center Eglish is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“Our ‘Live Milking Demonstration’ was introduced to Balmoral Show in 2014, and I’d like to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for its continued co-operation and support. Balmoral Show is a fantastic event, and we are delighted to be a part of its success.”

Coleraine dairy farmer and RUAS president Cyril Millar, said he was delighted to welcome Lely’s ‘Live Milking Demonstration’ back to the show for the fourth consecutive year. “Labour is an increasing problem on farms, and farmers are continually looking at automation and modern technology to lighten their workload.

“Lely’s robotic technology is very impressive, and the company’s stand attracts massive crowds over the duration of the show. I wish Lely continued success, good times and good sales as the year moves on.”

The Lely Astronaut A5 represents a new milestone in robotic milking, and focuses on enhanced cow comfort, ease of use, and improved energy efficiency.

It’s further improved hybrid arm is silent, faster, and more accurate; while the Teat Detection System (TDS) optimises udder hygiene by offering improved pre-scanning ahead of post milking spraying.

The Lely stand was one of the main attractions for tens of thousands of visitors at the four-day show. This year’s ‘Live Milking’ featured 40 cows from the McCullough family’s Racavan Holstein Herd near Broughshane.

Visitors also had an opportunity to taste Drayne’s ice-cream, made locally on the outskirts of Lisburn on a farm which is home to three Lely Astronaut A4 milking robots.

Lely Center Eglish, operated by Jim and Jenny Irwin, was founded ten years ago. At that stage there were 36 Lely robots operating in the Province. Today, there are more than 300 Astronaut milking robots milking over 16,000 cows in Northern Ireland.

To find out more about Lely’s range of labour saving robotic technology contact Lely Center Eglish on tel: 028 3754 8228, or Jim Irwin on mobile: 07827 884639.