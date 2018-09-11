LEMKEN acquires the hoeing technology specialist Steketee

LEMKEN, the specialist for agricultural technology, has acquired the Dutch company Machinefabriek Steketee B V to expand its crop care product portfolio with implements for mechanical weed control and future-oriented camera-assisted machine control.

LEMKEN also acquired Steketee’s soil cultivation division Rumptstad, but not the company’s crop ventilation technology business.

Managing director Anthony van der Ley sees this step as an important addition in view of ongoing change in the crop care segment.

“The acceptance of chemical crop care agents is decreasing, both among farmers and within the broader society,” he said.

“At the same time, resistance against currently available active substances is continually increasing, while hardly any new substances are coming onto the market. Also, legal requirements are becoming more and more stringent, and we therefore need effective alternatives. Given the widespread use of herbicides, they offer the greatest potential for reducing the use of chemical crop care products. LEMKEN is fully aware of this responsibility, and we intend to promote mechanical weed control by adding hoeing technology to our product range.”

Machinefabriek Steketee B V, an innovative manufacturer of mechanical weed control implements, is headquartered in Stad aan’t Haringvliet (Netherlands) and employs about 50 staff. Its proprietary camera technology supports farmers in controlling their machines precisely and facilitates both conventional hoeing between rows and hoeing between plants within a row.

LEMKEN intends to work with Steketee to expand the company’s Dutch facilities and build on its existing manufacturing capacities.

It will continue to rely on Steketee’s experienced, competent local staff, who are to be retained.

The German family business will deploy its resources optimally in Steketee’s development, production and sales to accelerate the company’s growth.

The Steketee and Rumptstad brand names will be retained for the time being.

Klaas Veerman, Steketee’s former owner and managing director, commented: “When selling the company, it was particularly important to me that my employees would keep their jobs and that we would continue to meet current and future customer needs by focusing on innovative ideas. LEMKEN’s product and corporate philosophy have reassured me that we both pursue the same goals. I am therefore only too happy that I will be able to help drive Steketee’s future development.”

Klaas Veerman will continue to have responsibility for Steketee’s operative management together with Iljan Schouten, Head of LEMKEN’s Crop Care Business Unit.