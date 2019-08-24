Less than one month to go to UK Dairy Day 2019

It is less than one month to go until UK Dairy Day 2019 – the UK’s must-attend that brings together all facets of the dairy industry together at the International Centre in Telford.

The sixth annual event, dedicated to dairy, on Wednesday 11th September is an opportunity for anyone connected to the dairy industry to network, share knowledge, learn, and most importantly make business decisions ahead of the winter.

Top reasons to attend this year:

Over 300 UK, European and International businesses attending

Showcasing the best UK Dairy breeds with The National Holstein Show, The National Ayrshire Show, The National Brown Swiss Show and classes for Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey and Jersey breeds

Seminars, Innovation Zone, Breed Village, Genomics Clinic, Careers Board and Calf Rearing Zone

Practical demonstrations including foot trimming, knife sharpening, ‘Beneath the Black and White’ calf painting, type classification and linear scoring

Great transport links with M54, Telford Train Station and two airports within an hour’s drive, Birmingham (BHX) and East Midlands (EMA). A leading line up of judges will cast their professional eye over the dairy breeds in the show ring. The National Ayrshire Show will be judged by Gilmour Lawrie, The National Brown Swiss Show judged by Robbie Radel and The National Holstein Show judged by Patrick Rüttimann along with classes for Dairy Shorthorn judged by Seimon Thomas, Guernsey by Colin Gleed .