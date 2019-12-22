Let Strabane Mills Ltd help you on the road to success with your stock

For many years now, people have taken greater care of what food they eat as they strive for greater longevity in their lives, by trying to stay as healthy as possible.

The same can now be said for livestock as farmers are taking far more care in what they feed their animals on a daily basis.

Ampertaine Opportunity

The process of getting the right blend of feed for your livestock has become a lot more scientific and it can be a complex procedure.

Strabane Mills Ltd provides many of its coarse rations to a large customer base throughout the 32 counties and UK including the Isle of Man.

Strabane Mills Ltd, under the previous name of ‘Robert Smyth & Sons Strabane Ltd’ is a family run business ran for 135 years.

To say they are the most experienced company in their field of expertise, would be a huge understatement as they have been supplying their large customer base with their wide variety of cooked coarse rations for well over a century now.

Adams

The mill was located in Strabane town centre, then 16 years ago, they relocated to a new site and built a new mill.

The raw cereals are steam cooked then rolled and flaked. The process improves the taste, texture and visual appeal making it attractive to livestock; it also improves the digestibility of the finished feed thus enhancing the nutritional value in the diet.

“Our coarse mixing plant has been designed to preserve the cooked flakes in the mixing process in order to produce bespoke high quality coarse rations for all livestock sectors. These products are sold both under our own label, and as customer labelled products,” a spokesperson said.

“We have been manufacturing flaked cereals for over 65 years but we’ve recently recognised the demand for a superior form of flake to be introduced into the increasingly varied blends and mixes of animal feed production. Since then we have focussed our resources on refining the flaking process of Barley, Maize, Beans and Peas to make it ideal for our customer’s needs.

“Through research based investment, we built a state of the art flaking plant where application of the latest techniques has resulted in a product of the highest quality. We are now the only mill exclusively dedicated to steam cooked flaking in Ireland.

“As the reputation of our product has spread, our business has increased throughout the whole country and we are now proud to supply the majority of merchants and other feed mills in Northern Ireland and plus a large proportion in Southern Ireland too.

“The craft involved in producing quality cooked flakes is time intensive and involves 24 hour production. For this reason, we invested in a biomass boiler and this allows us to carry out the entire process in a greener environment, reducing carbon emissions.

“Animal feeds require a proper balance between cereals (carbohydrates) and higher protein feeds; they must also contain sufficient amounts of necessary minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients.

“Maize is especially useful in high-energy feeds, either as meal or as a flaked and partly gelatinized product. Barley is desirable for fattening, and Peas and Beans are high in starch and sugars which make them attractive in animal feed and provide a better balanced feed for livestock. If farm animals did not have the proper cereals and nutrients in their diet, then their protein levels in the human food chain would be greatly reduced; so it is in our own best interests to ensure the highest quality of feed available goes to our livestock.

“We produce a special range of cooked coarse rations which are used by farmers who have show cattle and sheep. This is a quality product used in the high end of the market.

“The cattle line begins with a “Special Coarse Calf Feed” which can be fed from two weeks and is formulated to promote early stage key development.

“The next stage is “Calf Grower” which is formulated to promote good growth and bone development.

“;Code 18’ is our Premier show diet, formulated to promote liveweight gain, used by many top breeders.

“Limousin breeder James McKay set the bench mark for Ulster Farmers when his Bull “Ampertaine Mozart” sold for 100,000gns at the Limousin Show and Sale in Carlisle. James McKay of the Ampertaine herd had a tremendous weekend, setting the sale ring on fire with outstanding sales, all stock fed on Strabane Mills Code 18. “All of these animals are fed on Code 18 prior to sale and is a testament to the quality of the feed.

“Another Limousin breeder John and Paul Rainey, Kilrea, had Claragh Neymar bred, sired by Ampertaine Jamboree and sold for five figure sum to A.I Services (NI) Ltd, fed on Code 18

“‘Special Coarse Lamb’ promotes strong bones and muscular development. Ideal for pedigree lambs.

“This has shown fantastic results for William Adams of J Adams and Son having had the top ram Lamb at Ballymena Sale for the last two years obtaining £7500 and £7000 respectively.

“We strive to produce feeds to maximise your stocks’ potential. Let us help you on the road to success.”