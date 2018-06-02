Level II course is now open for 2018/19 applications

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) Course is now open for 2018/19 applications.

In 2017/18, 186 candidates enrolled and 182 successfully completed the Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations Course. Training was delivered over 20 weeks from October 2017 to March 2018 at the three CAFRE Campus locations with a total of nine classes covering four sectors being taught.

Of the 2017/18 students, 97% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others. They also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

William Dennison from Antrim who successfully completed the course along with his son and brother in 2018 said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot and it suited me that it was held in the evenings. I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture and thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs.

The cost of the course is £150.00.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector-based and include dairying, beef, sheep, and crops.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.

If you require any assistance when booking a place on this training, you can call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by emailing Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.