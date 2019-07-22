Liam Nagle appointed executive chairman and CEO at Norbrook Holdings Ltd

The board of Norbrook Holdings Ltd has announced that Liam Nagle will be appointed as executive chairman following the completion of Sir Ian Gibson’s term on July 31, 2019.

Sir Ian Gibson joined the board as chairman on August 1, 2016 on a three year term, and will continue on the board as a non-executive director to support a smooth transition.

To continue to add strength to the board, the recently appointed chief operating officer, Pat Magner will join the board.

Liam Nagle will continue in his role as chief executive officer (CEO), and will hold the dual role of executive chairman and CEO of Norbrook.

Mr Nagle joined Norbrook on February 2, 2015 as CEO and has strengthened the management team and implemented a rolling five-year strategic plan to drive business performance.

Mr Nagle has had more than 30 years’ international business experience in senior roles across a range of industries.

Prior to joining Norbrook, Mr Nagle was chairman of SISK Group’s construction and healthcare businesses from 2014 to 2015, having previously held the position of chief executive of SISK Group from 2008 to 2014.

Before joining SISK Group, Mr Nagle held senior positions in a number of companies, including Bookham Technology, Nortel Networks and Intel.

Commenting on the appointment, Lady Ballyedmond, deputy chair of the board, said: “On behalf of the board and my family, I would like to congratulate Liam on his appointment as executive chairman.

“In his role as CEO, Liam and the team have made excellent progress in the past four years, and we are delighted that Liam will take on the additional responsibilities of executive chairman and continue developing the business.

“I would like to thank Sir Ian Gibson for his leadership and guidance over the past three years as chairman, and for his continued input as a director of the company.”

Mr Nagle said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as executive chairman and CEO, and would like to thank Lady Ballyedmond and the board for their support over the past four years.

“I look forward to my new role in supporting the ongoing business success.”