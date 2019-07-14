Lidl NI to install recycling stations

Lidl Northern Ireland has become the first retailer to install customer recycling stations at checkouts across all its 38 branches, in a bid to reduce consumer’s packaging waste bought in-store.

The scheme is the first of its kind among supermarkets in Northern Ireland and offers Lidl’s hundreds of thousands of weekly customers the opportunity to remove unwanted recyclable packaging at the point of purchase so it can be recycled in-store.

Latest statistics show that Northern Ireland’s councils collected 230,942 tonnes of local authority collected (LAC) municipal waste between October and December 2018, the majority of which consisted of household waste (89.6%), equating to 276 kg of waste per household. The household waste recycling rate was 47.7%.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl, said: “The introduction of in-store recycling stations for our customers is another big step on our journey to tackle important sustainability issues. Lidl is proud to be a sustainability champion and has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce the amount of recyclable materials associated with our products and set ambitious targets for the future.

“This checkout recycling station initiative will further reduce the amount of recyclable materials taken out of store and provides our customers with a convenient drop off point for unwanted recyclable packaging.

“We’re proud to be leading the Northern Irish retail sector in implementing sustainable initiatives that benefit our environment, our communities and our customers. This scheme will result in tonnes of plastic, cardboard and other materials being recycled across our store network.”