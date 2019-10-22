Lidl set to invest £15 billion in it’s British suppliers

Lidl GB, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, has announced that it will be investing a record £15 billion in British suppliers over the next five years.

The investment comes as the discounter’s pace of growth continues, and will provide its suppliers with the support and ability needed to invest in and grow their own businesses.

Following its commitment to source 100% of its listed fresh poultry from UK farms, Lidl has also pledged to increase sales of British sourced fresh meat, poultry and fresh produce by over 10% across the next 12 months.

Additional initiatives from the supermarket in support of its suppliers include:

- Longer-term contracts that will help give suppliers certainty and allow them to invest for the future helping them to create new jobs and develop their business.

- A young farmers programme designed to support new talent in the farming industry.

One farmer benefitting from both initiatives is Sam Bailey, who was recently named Young Farmer of the Year. Sam is part of the supermarket’s Grassroots Dairy Partnership which was formed as part of Lidl’s long term contract with Müller. At just 23 years old, Sam is supplying 50% of his milk to Lidl GB stores, and the long term stability that his contract provides, is helping him to grow his business.

Lidl currently has a market share of 6%.