Lightweight lambs meet best demand at Massereene

Lightweight lambs continued to meet the best demand at Monday’s sales at Massereene, selling from 305p to 330p for a pen of Texels 22kg at 72.50.

Heavy lambs sold to 75 per Hd. Cast Ewes to 82 with quality poor.

LAMB PRICES: Broughshane Producer 37 Lambs 22kg at 72.50. = 330p. Larne Producer 24 Lambs 21.5kg at 72.50. = 320p. Antrim Producer 50 Lambs 22kg at 71.50. = 325p. Ballymena Producer 40 Lambs 21.5kg at 69.50. = 323p. Randalstown Producer 10 Lambs 23kg at 74.50. = 324p. Comber Producer 6 Lambs 23kg at 73. = 317p. Larne Producer 10 Lambs 23kg at 73. = 317p. Templepatrick Producer 30 Lambs 19kg at 60. = 316p. Antrim Producer 6 Lambs 21kg at 66. = 314p. Whitehead Producer 40 Lambs 23.5kg at 73.50. = 313p. Crumlin Producer 15 Lambs 24kg at 75. = 312p. Ballygally Producer 12 Lambs 22.5kg at 70. = 311p. Ballymena Producer 14 Lambs 22.5kg at 70. = 311p. Ballyclare Producer 12 Lambs 23.5kg at 73. = 311p. Crumlin Producer 10 Lambs 22.5kg at 70. = 311p. Carrickfergus Producer 23 Lambs 22kg at 68. = 309p. Templepatrick Producer 4 Lambs 22kg at 68. = 309p. Comber Producer 5 Lambs 22kg at 68. = 309p. Ballyclare Producer 3 Lambs 23kg at 71. = 308p. Ballycarry Producer 12 Lambs 22.5kg at 69. = 307p. Cloughmills Producer 2 Lambs 21.5kg at 66. = 307p. Antrim Producer 23 Lambs 23.5kg at 72. = 306p. Ballynure Producer 45 Lambs 23.5kg at 72. = 306p. Ballymena Producer 37 Lambs 23.5kg at 72. = 306p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Antrim Producer 12 Lambs 28kg at 75. Larne Producer 12 Lambs 28kg at 75. Dundrod Producer 16 Lambs 25kg at 75. Antrim Producer 12 Lambs 26kg at 75. Crumlin Producer 6 Lambs 25kg at 75. Templepatrick Producer 11 Lambs 28kg at 75. Ballycarry Producer 26 Lambs 24.5kg at 74.50. Ballymena Producer 12 Lambs 25kg at 74. Cloughmills Producer 3 Lambs 27kg at 74. Larne Producer 8 Lambs 26kg at 74. Mallusk Producer 21 Lambs 25kg at 74.

CAST EWES: Magherafelt Producer Single Charollais at 82. Nutts Corner Producer 9 Cheviot at 72. Crumlin Producer 10 Mules at 72. Glenavy Producer 2 Charollais at 70. Ballycarry Producer 5 Mules at 70. Templepatrick Producer 12 Suffolks at 70. Glenarm Producer 21 Mules at 68. Newtownards Producer 19 Mules at 65. Carnlough Producer 19 B F at 52.