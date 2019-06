Lightweight lambs selling at premium rates at Massereene Mart

With good numbers now coming forward to Monday's sheep sales and a strong demand from all buyers trade firmed with lightweight lambs selling at premium rates.

LAMB PRICES: Crumlin producer 3 lambs 21kg at £94.50 = 450p. Dromore producer 10 Lambs 20.5kg at £91 = 444p. Antrim producer 17 lambs 21kg at £92.50 = 440p. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 20.5kg at £90 = 439p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Ballynahinch producer 6 lambs 20kg at £87 = 435p. Glenavy producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £92.50 = 430p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £96 = 427p. Muckamore producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £83 = 425p. Lisburn producer 2 lambs 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Castlewellan producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £95.50 = 424p. Ligoniel producer 3 lambs 21kg at £89 = 424p. Ballymena producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £95.50 = 424p. Templepatrick producer 9 lambs 22kg at £93 = 423p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £91 = 423p. Carrowdore producer 55 lambs 22kg at £93 = 422p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 21kg at £88.50 = 421p. Crossgar producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £90 = 418p. Doagh producer 21 lambs 22.5kg at £94 = 418p. Nutts Corner producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 22kg at £91.50 = 416p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22kg at £91 = 414p. Ballymena producer 6 lambs 22kg at £91 = 413p. Carrickfergus producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Randalstown producer 19 lambs 22.5kg at £93= 413p. Templepatrick producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50 = 410p. Moira producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50 = 410p. Antrim producer 62 lambs 23.5kg at £96 = 408p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £95 = 404p. Aldergrove producer 22 lambs 23kg at £92.50 = 402p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Larne producer 13 lambs 24.5kg at £99. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 26kg at £98. Greyabbey producer 24 lambs 25kg at £97. Ballymena producer 36 lambs 25kg at £96. Dromore producer 19 lambs 25kg at £95.50. Carrickfergus producer 2 lambs 27kg at £95. Mallusk producer 24 lambs 24kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Antrim producer 4 Texels at £103. Antrim producer single Beltex at £96. Larne producer 10 Suffolks at £91. Castlewellan producer single Texel at £90. Larne producer 9 Suffolks at £89. Muckamore producer 13 Suffolks at £87. Crumlin producer 2 Mules at £85. Mallusk producer 3 Mules at £85. Glenavy producer 9 Mules at £80. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £80. Doagh producer 18 Mules at £80.