Lightweights lambs sell up to 413p for 19.5kg at £80.50 at Massereene Mart

All weights of lambs met an easier trade at Monday sheep sales.

Lightweights selling up to 413p for 19.5kg at £80.50 with heavy lambs selling up to £92.

Cast ewes met a firmer trade selling up to £112.

LAMB PRICES: Moira producer 14 lambs 19.5kg at £80.50 = 413p. Larne producer 10 lambs 23kg at £92.50 = 402p. Ballycarry producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Nutts Corner producer 20 lambs 20kg at £80 = 400p. Templepatrick producer 5 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Moira producer 12 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £89 = 396p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £84 = 390p. Randalstown producer 26 lambs 22.5kg at £87.50 = 389p. Lurgan producer 7 lambs 21kg at £81 = 386p. Kilwaughter producer 37 lambs 22.5kg at £87 = 387p. Aldergrove producer 14 lambs 22kg at £85 = 386p. Nutts Corner producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £83 = 386p. Crumlin producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £83 = 386p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £90.50 = 385p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Ballynure producer 12 lambs 21kg at £80 = 381p. Carrowdore producer 37 lambs 22.5kg at £85.50 = 380p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £85.50 = 380p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Muckamore producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at £92. Nutts Corner producer 19 lambs 24kg at £90.50. Dundrod producer 2 lambs 26kg at £90. Dundrod producer 24 lambs 25kg at £90. Larne producer 4 lambs 25kg at £89. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 25kg at £89.50. Mallusk producer 4 lambs 25kg at £89. Aghalee producer 20 La,mobs 23.5kg at £88. lambs producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £88. Antrim producer 80 lambs 23.5kg at £88.50. Parkgate producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £87. Antrim producer 19 lambs 23.5kg at £87. Glenarm producer 33 lambs 23kg at £87.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 11 Texels at £112. Crumlin producer 8 Texels at £109. Antrim producer 12 Suffolks at £101. Templepatrick producer 7 Texels at £100. Mallusk producer 2 Suffolks at £97. Templepatrick producer 10 Suffolks at £96. Glenarm producer single Suffolk at £96. Templepatrick producer 5 Mules at £95. Crumlin producer 7 Suffolks at £91. Crumlin producer 17 Suffolks at £90. Antrim producer 15 Texels at £90. Dundrod producer 17 Blackface at £54. Crumlin producer 25 Blackface at £60.