Lim bull sells for £1315 at Saintfield

There was a smaller entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield, with trade remaining firm in all sections, with a 100% clearance. Top price of the day £1315 for a Lim Bull.

FAT CATTLE; 110 Fats sold to £1315 for a 1020kg Lim Bull, £129 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1107 for a 710kg Lim, £156 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Lim Bull 1020kg £129 £1315, Downpatrick producer young Char Bull 630kg £180 £1134, Char Cow 770kg £141 £1085, Killinchy producer Lim Cow 710kg £156 £1107, 610kg £173 £1055, Portaferry producer Sim Cows 700kg £150 £1050, 750kg £140 £1050, Greyabbey producer Lim Cows 690kg £150 £1035, Saintfield producer Lim Cows 770kg £133 £1024, 520kg £188 £977, Killyleagh producer Sal Cow 820kg £124 £1016, Hillsborough producer Lim Cows 770kg £125 £962, 700kg £136 £952, Carrowdore producer Mb Cows 610kg £156 £951, Saintfield producer Her Cows 730kg £129 £941, 590kg £159 £938, Millisle producer Fr Cows 860kg £108 £928, 780kg £118 £920, 820kg £110 £913, 710kg 3121 £859, Saintfield producer FKV Bullocks 660kg £140 £924, 620kg £146 £905, 610kg £148 £902, 600kg £150 £900, 630kg £139 £900.

BULLOCKS: 110 Bullocks sold to £1265 for a 650kg Lim (195) Lighter sorts sold to £1060 for a 490kg Char (216)

Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Lims 650kg £1265, 530kg £1040, 560kg £1030, Lisburn producer Lims 570kg £1150, 520kg £1060, 530kg £1060, 520kg £1050, 530kg £1050, Pomeroy producer Chars 650kg £1240, 550kg £1110, 500kg £1040, 500kg £1030, 500kg £990, 470kg £875, Lisburn producer Chars 600kg £1110, 490kg £1060, 520kg £1030, 490kg £940, 410kg £920, 400kg £890, 400kg £880, 430kg £880, 400kg £860, Ballynahinch producer 550kg £1080, 520kg £980, 490kg £970, 460kg £960, Ardglass producer Chars 520kg £1050, 520kg £1000, 500kg £960, 460kg £945, Ballynahinch producer Chars 570kg £1025, 490kg £1005, 490kg £995, 460kg £980, 480kg £955.

HEIFERS: 110 Heifers sold to £1050 for a 550kg Lim (190)

Leading Prices: Killyleagh producer Lims 550kg £1050, 550kg £1025, 490kg £985, 490kg £925, 460kg £870, Comber producer Chars 500kg £1030, 490kg £960, 490kg 3895, 400kg £865, 400kg £860, 400kg £855, 400kg £840, 490kg £830, Downpatrick producer Lims 490kg £930, 500kg £900, 490kg £895, 460kg £850, 450kg £865, Ballynahinch producer Chars 500kg £960, 450kg £935, 400kg £905, Killyinchy producer Lims 400kg £965, 400kg £890, 400kg £800.

SUCKLED CALVES: 45 sold to £960 for a 450kg Char Bullock (214)

Leading Prices: Comber producer Char Bullocks 450kg £960, 470kg £940, 440kg £910, 390kg £880, Char Heifers 360kg £840, 320kg £805, Lisburn producer Lim Bulls 400kg £860, 420kg £830, 420kg £790, Kircubbin producer AA Bullocks 300kg £780, 320kg £770, 290kg £680.

DROPPED CALVES: 80 Drops sold to £385 for a Sim Heifer

Leading Prices: Portaferry producer Sim Heifer £385, Lisburn producer BB Bulls £370, £325, Saintfield producer Lim Heifers £345, £335, £330, Newtownards producer AA Bulls £295 £260 AA Heifers £280, £250, Saintfield producer Lim Bulls £290, £275, £255, Lim Heifers £280, £275, £245.