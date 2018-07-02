Limestone claims champion flock title

Mark Priestley of the acclaimed Limestone Flock has taken Overall Champion Flock, including Best Stock Ram, Best Ewe Lambs and Best Large flock in the recent Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Flock Competition.

The competition was judged by Suffolk breeder Jim Gahan, of the Barrowlands Flock.

The Flock Competition awards were presented at the Branch’s annual barbecue and auction held in Ballymena Rugby Club.

The Branch would like to thank the sponsors of the flock competition, Roxan, United Feeds and Bimeda.

Flock Competition results:

Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st, Mark Priestley; 2nd, Andrew McNeilly; 3rd, Philip Gurney

Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st, Patrick Donnelly; 2nd, William Montgomery

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st, Mark Priestley; 2nd, Patrick Donnelly; 3rd, Adam Porter

Stock Ram: 1st, Mark Priestley – Strathbogie A Kind of Magic; 2nd, Martin Butler – Castleisle Carnage; 3rd, Patrick Donnelly – Birness Dawn

Champion Flock: Mark Priestley

Reserve Champion Flock: Patrick Donnelly.