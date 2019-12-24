Limousin breeders celebrate successes

The NI Limousin Cattle Club held their annual prize giving and dinner dance on Saturday, 23 November in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.
A packed room of members were joined by family, friends and invited guests for the dinner and presentation of awards.
Finbar O’Brien, Chairman of the Club reviewed the highlights and achievements of club members and Northern Ireland Limousin breeders both at home and across the water during 2019. This included BLCS shows and sales in Dungannon, Ballymena and Carlisle and club sales in Swatragh and Hilltown. Successes at Balmoral show and local shows throughout the summer months, the N.I. Limousin Championship in July and the pedigree herd competition in August.
He also congratulated young Limousin breeders on their successes in the YLB National Stockjudging competition, held this year at Balmoral Show in May and the Anglo Irish Stockjudging competition held at Elphin Show in August.
He thanked sponsors for their continued financial support and thanked all those individuals who freely volunteer their time and support for Limousin events throughout the year.
A charity raffle on the evening in aid of Air Ambulance N.I. raised £640.
Mr & Mrs N Lusby Shield – Show Team of the Year
1st Crawford Bros, 2nd Michael & Kile Diamond, 3rd Connor and Ryan Mulholland
Limousin Show Champion of the Year
Crawford Bros – Culnagechan Liberty
Gordon Bull - Crawford Bros
Irish Bull Trophy - W J & J McKay – Ampertaine Opportunity, 40,000gns
Young Limousin Breeders Team of 2019 - Junior team members, Serena Murphy and Kile Diamond and Senior Team members Louise Clarke, Amy Griffith and Phillip Williamson
Victor Woods Memorial Trophy – Phillip Williamson
Fedney House Trophy – Connor Mulholland
N.I. Limousin Championship:
Calf Champion - Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Phoenix
Junior Female Class Winner - Robert Clyde, Clydevalley Osaka
Intermediate Champion – Roger Quinn, Quinliz Obama
Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy – Roger Quinn, Quinliz Obama
Bridgeford Saskia Trophy – Crawford Bros, Culnagechan Liberty
Overall Champion – Crawford Bros, Culnagechan Liberty