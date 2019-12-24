Limousin breeders celebrate successes

The NI Limousin Cattle Club held their annual prize giving and dinner dance on Saturday, 23 November in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

A packed room of members were joined by family, friends and invited guests for the dinner and presentation of awards.

Phillip Williamson was awarded the Victor Woods Memorial trophy for 2019

Finbar O’Brien, Chairman of the Club reviewed the highlights and achievements of club members and Northern Ireland Limousin breeders both at home and across the water during 2019. This included BLCS shows and sales in Dungannon, Ballymena and Carlisle and club sales in Swatragh and Hilltown. Successes at Balmoral show and local shows throughout the summer months, the N.I. Limousin Championship in July and the pedigree herd competition in August.

He also congratulated young Limousin breeders on their successes in the YLB National Stockjudging competition, held this year at Balmoral Show in May and the Anglo Irish Stockjudging competition held at Elphin Show in August.

He thanked sponsors for their continued financial support and thanked all those individuals who freely volunteer their time and support for Limousin events throughout the year.

A charity raffle on the evening in aid of Air Ambulance N.I. raised £640.

Senior YLB Team members Phillip Williamson, Amy Griffith and Louise Clarke with Club President Jim Quail

Mr & Mrs N Lusby Shield – Show Team of the Year

1st Crawford Bros, 2nd Michael & Kile Diamond, 3rd Connor and Ryan Mulholland

Limousin Show Champion of the Year

Crawford Bros – Culnagechan Liberty

Stephen Crawford is presented with the Gordon Bull Trophy by Cahir McAuley

Gordon Bull - Crawford Bros

Irish Bull Trophy - W J & J McKay – Ampertaine Opportunity, 40,000gns

Young Limousin Breeders Team of 2019 - Junior team members, Serena Murphy and Kile Diamond and Senior Team members Louise Clarke, Amy Griffith and Phillip Williamson

Victor Woods Memorial Trophy – Phillip Williamson

Herbie Crawford collects the Lusby Shield for Show Team of the Year 2019 from Cahir McAuley

Fedney House Trophy – Connor Mulholland

N.I. Limousin Championship:

Calf Champion - Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Phoenix

Junior Female Class Winner - Robert Clyde, Clydevalley Osaka

Intermediate Champion – Roger Quinn, Quinliz Obama

Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy – Roger Quinn, Quinliz Obama

Roger Quinn was awarded the Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy by Andrew Hyde, A Hyde Feeds

Bridgeford Saskia Trophy – Crawford Bros, Culnagechan Liberty

Overall Champion – Crawford Bros, Culnagechan Liberty

Stephen Crawford was awarded the Bridgeford Saskia Trophy by Andrew Hyde, A Hyde Feeds

BLCS President Jim Scott presented the Irish Bull Trophy and it was collected by Kile Diamond on behalf of WJ & J McKay

Robert Clyde receives the Female Junior Class Winners Cup from Andrew Hyde, A Hyde Feeds