Limousin bull sells to £2,850 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 300 calves and weanlings on Thursday, April 25 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves (200)

Bull calves

A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £475, £445, £380, £345; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £435; R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £430, £415, £365; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £425; D Cameron, Portstewart Simmental £415, £305; W Henderson, Tobermore Belgian Blue £322; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £295; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £295, £265; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £292; D Taylor, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £290, Limousin £230; J Thompson, Randalstown., Aberdeen Angus £280; A Scott, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £265, Limousin £257; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £260; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £252; Desertmartin farmer, Simmental £240 and H and J Campbell, Ballymoney Hereford £235.

Heifer calves

A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £375, £340, £260; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £335, Simmental £280; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £425; P McCann, Cookstown, Belgian Blue £292, Limousin £265, £260; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £262, Aberdeen Angus £230; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £260; D Taylor, Ballymoney, Limousin £250, £200; D Cameron, Portstewart, Aberdeen Angus £250; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £230; T Brown, Curran, Limousin £225, £190; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £190, £180 and N Hanna, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £175 and H and J Campbell, Ballymoney Hereford £160.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £175.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (100)

100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 450 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, April 29 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £105 to 485 per kg.

Lambs

J Tannahill, Coleraine, 20k, £97 (485); G Dunlop, Ballymoney, 19k, £91.50 (482), 24k, £103.50 (431); N Parke, Cookstown, 17k, £80 (471); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22k, £103 (468); Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £99.50 (463); Ballymoney farmer, 21k, £96 (457); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21.5k, £97.50 (454); T Smyth, Kilrea, 23k, £100.80 (438) and McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 22k, £96 (436).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 430 fat cow, suckler ans store cattle stock on Wednesday, May 1 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,230, heifers sold to £1,370 and fat cows sold to £1,200.

Fat cows: (flying trade ~ more required)

A Henry, Garvagh, 640k Simmental £1,090 (170); W and M Gordon, Garvagh, 750k Belgian Blue £1,200 (160); Ballymoney farmer, 590k Limousin £900 (153); J Rainey, Kilrea, 640k Belgian Blue £975 (152), 740k Hereford £970 (131), 700k, £890 (127); Ballymoney farmer, 730k Belgian Blue £1,080 (148); R Thompson, Aghadowey, 730k Limousin £1,080 (148), 670k Shorthorn £950 (142), 620k Aberdeen Angus £765 (123); P Gilmore, Ballymena, 440k Charolais £620 (141); R Louden, Dunloy, 560k Aberdeen Angus £780 (139), 680k Simmental £900 (132), 720k Aberdeen Angus £900 (125); P Mullan, Limavady, 690k Aberdeen Angus £960 (139), 390k, £490 (126); A McLeister, Portglenone, 640k Holstein £885 (138), 600k, £750 (125); R Shiels, Garvagh, 580k Fleckvieh £800 (138); J Feeney, Londonderry, 680k Shorthorn £930 (137); M and H Gilmore, Ballymoney, 700k Montbeliarde £960 (137), 490k, £630 (129), 720k, £900 (125); R Sloan, Kilrea, 690k Aberdeen Angus £940 (136); S Bellingham, Ballymoney, 600k Limousin £800 (133); J Todd, Ballycastle, 600k Limousin £800 (133) and J Stewart, Portglenone, 590k Belgian Blue £735 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Keatley, Magherafelt, Limousin bull to £2,850; M Smyth, Macosquin, pedigree Charolais bulls to 2,150gns, 2,000gns; J McKeen, Garvagh, Limousin bull £1,800; Antrim farmer, Limousin bull to £1,600, Simmental bull £1,450; Ballymoney farmer, batch of Belgian Blue, Limousin, and Charolais heifers in calf to Limousin bull to £1,510, £1,440, £1,410, £1,400, £1,390, £1,370, £1,350 and S Wallace, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1,300.

Heifers

N Royle, Kilrea, 350k Charolais £805 (230), 380k, £830 (218), 340k, £735 (216), 360k, £770 (214), 340k, £720 (212), 400k, £800 (200); L Allison, Limavady, 560k Simmental £1,270 (227), 610k Limousin £1,370 (225), 440k, Simmental £970 (221), 470k Limousin £1,035 (220), 560k, £1,200 (214), 570k Simmental £1,175 (206), 480k, £970 (202); A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 500k Limousin £1,115 (223), 500k, £1,060 (212), 520k, £1,095 (211), 490k, £1,015 (207), 520k, £1,060 (204), 550k, £1,100 (200); Limavady farmer, 300k Hereford £665 (222); V Boyle, Dunloy, 370k Limousin £815 (220), 440k, £965 (219), 470k, £1,020 (217); F Hogg, Kilrea, 520k Limousin £1,125 (216), 500k £1,065 (213), 460k, £960 (209), 470k, £980 (209), 600k, £1,225 (204); J Lennox, Castledawson, 580k Charolais £1,225 (211), 600k Limousin £1,245 (208), 560k Charolais £1,130 (202), 590k Limousin £1,185 (201), 630k, £1,260 (200); H and J Paul, Maghera, 570k Simmental £1,205 (211); S Hill, Ballycastle, 400k Limousin £835 (209); J Logue, Maghera, 500k Limousin £1,045 (209), 480k, £960 (200); N McKay, Portglenone, 370k Saler £770 (208); S McKenna, Maghera, 480k Limousin £995 (207), 530k Charolais £1,085 (205), 520k, £1,065 (205), 610k Limousin £1,235 (203), 500k Charolais £1,010 (202), 570k Limousin £1,140 (200); R Getty, Upperlands, 530k Limousin £1,090 (206), 520k, £1,070 (206); G Boyce, Garvagh, 480k Limousin £980 (204); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 520k Charolais £1,055 (203), 610k Limousin £1,230 (202), 540k, £1,085 (201), 570k Charolais £1,140 (200); J Campbell, Upperlands, 590k Limousin £1,190 (202), 570k, £1,140 (200); S McDonald, Portglenone, 600k Belgian Blue £1,210 (202), 540k Charolais £1,090 (202); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Limousin £1,025 (201); Claudy farmer, 430k Limousin £870 (202), 410k, £825 (201) and S Lowry, Portglenone, 440k Lim £885 (201).

Steers

L Selfridge, Maghera, 450k Limousin £1,140 (253), 320k, £810 (253), 400k, £965 (241), 500k, £1,165 (233), 320k, £700 (219), 420k, £895 (213), 520k, £1,105 (213), 440k, £900 (205), 430, £880 (205), 410k, £840 (205); G Neely, Limavady, 390k Belgian Blue £950 (244), 370k Charolais £870 (235), 430k, £995 (231), 380k, £870 (229), 410k Belgian Blue £925 (226), 460k Charolais £920 (200); M McErlean, Kilrea, 370k Limousin £880 (238), 390k, £820 (210), 450k £910 (202), 480k, £960 (200); D Harshaw, Castlerock, 320k Charolais £745 (233), 360k Saler £780 (217), 340k Limousin £730 (215), 340k Saler £725 (213), 360k, £750 (208); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 430k Limousin £995 (231), 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,040 (221), 470k, £1,025 (218), 490k, £1,000 (204); S Higgins, Garvagh, 350k Limousin £800 (229), 320k, £710 (222), 320k, £700 (219), 360k, £750 (208); W Crawford, Garvagh, 310k Hereford £695 (224); A Henry, Antrim, 460k Limousin £1,025 (223); J Higgins, Ringsend, 430k Limousin £940 (219), 460k Charolais £1,000 (217), 470k, £940 (200); F Hogg, Kilrea, 550k Limousin £1,165 (212), 540k, £1,130 (209); P Mullan, Limavady, 390k Aberdeen Angus £820 (210); M Rea, Ballymoney, 570k Charolais £1,180 (207); J Lennox, Castledawson, 550k Limousin £1,130 (206); Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, 420k Belgian Blue £845 (201), 490k Aberdeen Angus £980 (200); J Overend, Bellaghy, 470k Limousin £955 (203), 500k, £1,005 (201); D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 490k Aberdeen Angus £985 (201) and C Bolton, Swatragh, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,200 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.