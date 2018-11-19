Limousin Calf Spectacular 2018 planned

With a new venue, new date and new sponsors the Northern Ireland Limousin Club and NI Young Limousin Breeders are delighted to announce the date for this year’s Calf Spectacular.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, 28th December at Swatragh Livestock Mart, show starting at 1pm.

Cahir Mc Auley, chairman of the club, outlined the event: “I met with Paul Coyle, Swatragh Mart’s Manager and had a look around the premises. I was impressed with the excellent show ring and knew it would be ideal for the Calf Show.”

Swatragh is centrally located on the main A29 just five miles from Maghera, with spacious parking.

“The Calf Spectacular is open to all commercial and pedigree Limousin cattle born on or after 1st January 2018,” Cahir explained. “Cattle will be weighed on the day and classed accordingly. We have been delighted to welcome new sponsors this year and have a large prize pot and growing. We will be crowning a Commercial and Pedigree Champion and then topping the day with an Overall Show Champion. Full terms and conditions are available from our club secretary along with entry forms. We aim to close entries by the 14th December.”

Cahir also explained the young breeder’s competition that would be running alongside the main show.

“We are very passionate about the development and growth of our young breeders and this year they will be accessed while in the show ring with all the older and wiser handlers and breeders. This is an excellent opportunity for them to gain experience and get a feel and understanding of showing in a real show ring when the pressure is on. Any young breeder aged between 12-21 years, that has access to an animal entered for the show and a member of the NIYLB can enter, again full terms and entry forms can be obtained for the club secretary.

“We have also been kindly donated a few freebies. If a young breeder (12-21yrs) enters and shows their own animal from their own family herd they will receive one straw of Ampertaine Metric compliments of W&J McKay, one straw of Telfers Munster compliments of Truman Limousin and partner Ardlea and Elite Limousin, plus a halter and nose lead compliments Bartley Finnegan Elite Pedigree Genetics.”

Cahir concluded: “We would like to thank at this stage the sponsors that have to date come on board this year, and if anyone feels they would like to sponsor the event please forward details to Shirley. Big thanks to HVS Animal Health, A&E Collingwood Mace, Alan Geary, BroadHooks Cattle Co, Jenkins Butchers, Firmont Vet, Melbreak Limousin, Jalex, H&A Mechanical, Farlow Engineering, NI Commercial Club, Ian Davidson Fabrications, D G Green & Sons, Greenmount Country Stores, Andrew Hyde, Norbrook, Mark McKinstry and Corries Meats. Without your kindness the event could not take place.”

So if you get fed up looking at turkey over the Christmas break head down to Swatragh to see the finest beef on show in action.

For full details and entry forms contact Shirley: NI Limousin Club: 07881435042.