Limousin heifer sells to £1,465 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 420 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 8 maintained a very firm trade for good quality cattle.

HEIFERS

150 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 to £227 per 100 kilos paid for a 644k Limousin at £1,465 from a Carrickmore farmer.

The same owner received £212 per 100 kilos for 578k Limousin at £1,225.

A Lisburn farmer received £211 per 100 kilos for 646k Charolais at £1,365.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £232 for 368k Limousin at £855 for a Derrylinn farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for a 370k Limousin at £835 from a Glenanne farmer.

Heavy heifers

Carrickmore farmer 644k, £1,465, £227.00; Carrickmore farmer 578k, £1,225, £212.00; Dromore farmer 646k, £1,365, £211.00; Jonesborough farmer 550k, £1,145, £208.00; Carrickmore farmer 632k, £1,315, £208.00; Carrickmore farmer 628k, £1,305, £208.00; Middletown farmer 570k, £1,175, £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 512k, £1,055, £206.00 and Dungannon farmer 588k, £1,195, £203.00.

Middleweight heifers

Derrylinn farmer 368k, £855, £232.00; Glenanne farmer 378k, £835, £221.00; Armaghbreagure farmer 484k, £1,045, £216.00; Dungannon farmer 366k, £785, £215.00; Dungannon farmer 364k, £765, £210.00; Derryline farmer 412k, £855, £208.00 and Keady farmer 410k, £825, £201.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks from £190 to £219 for 650k Limousin at £1,425 from a Tandragee farmer.

Top price of £1635 was paid for 768k Blonde d'Aquitaine £213 for a Tandragee farmer.

A Dromara producer sold a 670k Limousin at £1,425, £213 several bullocks sold from £1,400 to £1,505 each.

Suitable middleweights sold from £190 to £214 per 100 kilos for 400k Limousin at £855 from a Dungannon farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 652k, £1,425, £219.00; Tandragee farmer 768k, £1,635, £213.00; Dromara farmer 670k, £1,425, £213.00; Portadown farmer 716k £1,495, £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k, £1,115, £208.00; Dungannon farmer 504k, £1,045, £207.00; Dromara farmer 726k, £1,505, £207.00; Newry farmer 524k, £1,065, £203.00; Newry farmer 510k, £1,035, £203.00 and Dungannon farmer 626k, £1,265, £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Dungannon farmer 400k, £855, £214.00; Moy farmer 418k, £865, £207.00; Dungannon farmer 490k, £1,005, £205.00; Moy farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Keady farmer 480k, £965, £201.00; Moy farmer 414k, £815, £197.00; Lurgan farmer 430k, £845, £197.00 and Keady farmer 494k, £965, £195.00.

WEANLINGS

120 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality male weanlings sold from £200 to £261 per 100 kilos with a top of £306 per 100 kilos for 270k Charolais at £825 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £304 per 100 kilos for 224k Limousin at £680 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £276 for 286k Limousin at £790.

Male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 270k, £825, £306.00; Dromore farmer 224k, £680, £304.00; Markethill farmer 264k, £690, £261.00; Markethill farmer 310k, £790, £255.00; Markethill farmer 336k, £850, £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 364k, £860, £236.00; Markethill farmer 338k, £780, £231.00 and Markethill farmer 328k, £730, £223.00.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 286k, £790, £276.00; Ardglass farmer 294k, £740, £252.00; Keady farmer 236k, £590, £250.00; Markethill farmer 262k, £650, £248.00; Ardglass farmer 320k, £770, £241.00; Markethill farmer 314k, £740, £236.00; Markethill farmer 342k, £790, £231.00 and Ardglass farmer 350k, £800, £229.00.

A large entry of sucklers returned an excellent trade with outfits selling to a top of £1,980 for a Limousin and bull calf followed by £1,780 for a Charolais cow and heifer calf.

Several more outfits sold from £1,100 to £1,460 each.