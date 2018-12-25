Limousin members gather to celebrate a year of success

Members of the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club attended their annual prizegiving and dinner dance last month in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, to celebrate their successes in 2018.

The chairman provided a comprehensive review of the year’s events and congratulated the prize winners on their achievements.

Gordon Bull winners Connor and Ryan Mulholland with Joan Gilliland

The BLCS February Show & Sale in Dungannon saw J B O’Kane, Coleraine achieve 6,000gns for his August 2016 born bull Glenagle Master and top priced female at 2,400gns was Mountscott Kristina from Neil Martin, Dromore.

John and Samantha Allen, from Strabane, sold two bulls in Stirling, Derg Master, a July born bull for 8.200gns and Derg Major for 4,000gns.

At the February Carlisle sale, Lenagh Morpheus, from Mark Stewart, Randalstown was amongst the top prices at 28,000gns. Co. Tyrone breeder Kieran McCoy received 22,000gns for his September born embryo calf Bernish Memphis. J & J Aiken, Dromore, achieved 14,500gns for Carnew Millreef and Michael McKeefry, Garvagh, sold Eniver Maybe for 12,000gns and Eniver Monk for 9,000gns. Trueman Miranda from Henry Savage and Sons achieved top priced female at 7,000gns.

At the Carlisle May show & sale Ampertaine Majestic, a December 2016 born bull lead the trade at 35,000gns. Majestic was bred by W J & J McKay, Maghera, and returned to Northern Ireland having been purchased by Gareth Corrie, Newtownards. Two bulls from Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Major and Trueman Newtown, sold for 10,000 and 9,000gns respectively.

Irish Limousin Bull Trophy was won by W J & J McKay for achieving the highest price for a Limousin in 2018. Presented by Finbar O'Brien to Kile Diamond on behalf of W J & J McKay

At the May show & sale in Ballymena a top price of 5,300gns was paid for Overall Champion Carmorn Nutcracker bred by Francis McAuley, Toomebridge. At 3,400gns Rahoney Natasha, from H & D McFarland, Trillick was Female Champion and top priced female.

The 2018 summer show season kicked off in spectacular style at the 150th anniversary Balmoral Show on Wednesday, May 16. With the sun shining, judge Mary Reynolds of the Rhy Limousin herd, Bordon, chose Trueman Noreen, a true poster girl for the breed, as her Overall Limousin Champion. Noreen also went on to win the Junior Interbreed Championship and to cap it all off was crowned the overall Interbreed Champion.

Standing as the Reserve Overall Champion Limousin to Noreen was Jalex Notorious, from James Alexander, Randalstown. Notorious then paired up with a stable mate Jalex Nini to take the exhibitor bred Limousin Pairs Championship. Reserve went to the Trueman herd.

The Herbert Lusby Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best group of three Limousin animals owned by one exhibitor, was won by Savage’s Trueman herd with the Reserve spot going to the team from Michael and Kile Diamonds, Pointhouse herd.

The Overall Limousin Champion Trueman Noreen and Reserve Jalex Notorious then paired up to take on the best pair’s teams from all the other breeds and as the sun beamed down on the Balmoral showgrounds the impressive Limousin pair were tapped out as Interbreed Pairs Champions.

They wish their sincere congratulations to all who competed at Balmoral this year.

On May 31 young breeders Andrew Hamill, Serena Murphy, Thomas Callion, Philip Williamson and William Donaghy set off to the YLB National Stockjudging at Royal Bath & West Show. Overall regions winner and junior section winner on the day was Andrew Hamill and in the regional team section Andrew Hamill and Philip Williamson achieved third place.

The N.I. Limousin Championship, for club members, was held at Randox Antrim Show at the end of July. The judge was Ian Callion from the renowned Lodge herd, Scotland. Overall Champion, Senior Champion, Female Champion & Bridgeford Saskia Perpetual Trophy winner was Deerpark Maisie, a July 2016 born Ampertaine Elgin daughter, bred by Conor & Ryan Mulholland, Aghalee. Reserve Overall Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Reserve Senior Champion went to Deerpark Missmoneypenny also from Connor and Ryan Mulholland.

Male Champion and Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy winner was Gunnerfleet Mack from the Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge. Mack also stood first in his class at Balmoral Show in May. Reserve Male Champion, Intermediate Champion and winner of the Interbreed Beef Bull Stakes, was Larkhill Nuludo bred by Brian McAuley, Antrim.

Reserve Intermediate Champion was Pointhouse Nintynine bred by Michael and Kile Diamond, Garvagh. Nintynine stood second in his class at Balmoral Show. He went on to lift the Junior Bull Interbreed Championship and took Reserve in the Interbreed Beef Bull Stakes. Junior Champion, Deerpark Niceone, was another heifer from Connor and Ryan Mulholland and Reserve Junior Champion was Coolderry Nannyberry from Leslie Millen, Coleraine.

Calf Champion was Clanart Officer home-bred by John Murphy, Brookeborough and Reserve Calf Champion was Pointhouse Olivia from Michael and Kile Diamond.

The Commercial Championship, for heifers and steers sired by a Limousin bull, took place after the Limousin pedigree judging. Taking the red rosette for the Overall Commercial Champion was Candy Floss, from JCB Commercials, and their heifer Sporty Spice was tapped out as Reserve.

The N.I. Young Limousin Breeders were hosts for the 2018 Anglo Irish Stockjudging competition. This annual event sees Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland battle it out in ring craft and stock judging events to see who will be crowned champions.

When the results came in, the Irish team took both the team and individual top spot and the Northern Ireland team were placed third. Many thanks to James and Ruth Alexander, Leslie Hood and Alan Geary, who provided sponsorship for this event.

The club’s fourth annual Female sale in Hilltown mart, at the end of August, saw an average price of £1,939 per head up over £500 on the same sale last year. The top price of 4,300gns went to a cow and calf unit Trueman Lopez and Trueman Nestor from Henry Savage and Sons, Cullyhanna.

At the BLCS AGM in September Jim Scott who runs the Ardigon herd was appointed as the Society’s 14th Honorary President. David Hamill, who runs the Cloverdale herd at Dunmurry, was also elected as N.I. Regional Representative on the BLCS council. Congratulations to Jim and David on their new roles and a special thank you to Henry Savage and Derek Frew for their service as national and regional representatives for many years.

At the BLCS autumn bull sale in Carlisle, Ampertaine Norseman from W J & J McKay, Maghera, sold for 11,000gns and at this price led the trade for intermediate bulls. Other leading prices at 8,000gns included Ballyrobin Neptune from Joan Gilliland, Antrim, and Gorrycam Notorious, from Stephen Reel, Newry.

In addition to achieving top prices and top awards at shows and sales throughout the year the Club also raised and donated the magnificent sum of £20,430 to the N.I. Children’s Hospice. Special thanks go to David Hamill who organised two charity auctions and to everyone who contributed in any way to the total amount raised.

Finally, the club would like to thank their sponsors throughout the year - AI Services (N.I) Ltd, Greenmount Country Stores, Andrew Hyde Feeds, J A McClelland and Sons, Nugent Engineering, Thompson Feeds, Norbrook, Connon General Merchants, Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank.