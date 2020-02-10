Limousin ‘Rising Stars’ calf spectacular at Dungannon Mart

The NI Limousin Cattle Club and Young Limousin Breeders Club will be holding a special 40th anniversary ‘Rising Stars’ calf spectacular at Dungannon Mart on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Entries are now open to all pedigree Limousin and commercial Limousin sired calves born in 2019.

2018 Commercial Limousin champion Candy Floss and reserve champion Black Jack with judge June Dowie and Elizabeth Rodgers, NICCEC

This is the first time the calf show has been held in Dungannon Mart and with a prize fund of over £4,000, organisers hope to attract exhibitors from across Northern Ireland.

A special mention must go to all the sponsors without whose support the club would not be able to run an event like this in its 40th anniversary year.

They include A J Ewing, Alexander Tractors, APG Agri, the British Limousin Cattle Society, Clippers Ireland, D. Mulholland Ltd, Deerpark Limousin, Fane Valley Stores, Harrison and Heatherington, the Irish Limousin Society, Moocall, Muldrews Butchers, the NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club, Norbrook, Parklands Veterinary Group, Provita Animal Health, Semenstore Ltd, Strabane Mills Ltd, Walter Watson Ltd and Whinfellpark Limousins.

The judge on the day will be Andrew Gammie from the noted Westpit herd, Scotland who had success recently in the show ring at the Scottish ‘Stars of the Future’ calf show claiming the senior male champion, senior champion and interbreed senior champion with Westpit Orlando.

The Ardigon Perpetual Salver for the overall young handler champion 2018 was awarded to Kile Diamond

The herd have also been successful in the sales ring with Westpit Landlord selling for 17,000gns, Westpit McGregor 15,000gns, Westpit Nevada 14,000gns and Westpit Nashville 13,000gns.

Entries for ‘Rising Stars’ will close on Friday, February 14 with entry forms available from Connor 07899002291 or Shirley 07881435042.

Alternatively, you can message the club’s Facebook page.

Louise Clarke, chairperson of the NI Young Limousin Breeders Club, will be looking after the young handler’s competition, with entries accepted on the day.

Please contact Louise on 07523031919 if you require any further information.