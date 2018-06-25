Limousin ‘Show team of the year’ 2018

With the summer show season now underway the NI Limousin Cattle Club are pleased to announce that Danske Bank have very kindly agreed to continue their sponsorship of the club’s “Show Team of the Year” award for 2018.

Throughout June, July and August and at the following local shows, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan, Ballymena, Limavady, Antrim, Clogher and Fermanagh points will be awarded to Limousin animals placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their respective classes for “Show Team of the Year”.

The Champion Limousin and Reserve Champion at these local shows will also receive points towards the award “Champion Limousin of the Year”.

The winners of both awards will be announced at the Club’s annual prize giving and dinner which will be held in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry in November.