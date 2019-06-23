Limousin ‘Show Team of the Year’ 2019 launched

With the summer show season now underway, the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club has announced that Danske Bank have agreed to continue their sponsorship of the club’s “Show Team of the Year” award for 2019.

Throughout June, July and August and at the following local shows - Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan, Ballymena, Limavady, Clogher and Fermanagh - points will be awarded to Limousin animals placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their respective classes.

NILCC Committee members Joan Gilliland and Connor Mulholland with representatives from Danske Bank Geoffrey Wilson and Paul Clingan

N.I. Limousin Cattle Club members who exhibit at the N.I. Limousin Championship at Antrim Show on Saturday, July 27, will also receive points for this award.

Winners will be announced at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner dance which will be held in the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim in November.