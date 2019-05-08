Limousin Society issues statement on Ballinloan herd

The British Limousin Cattle Society has said it is working hard to clarify and resolve the situation around the Ballinloan herd.

In a statement the Society (BLCS) said it is aware that Mr Stuart Fotheringham and the Ballinloan herd are under investigation by the British Cattle Movement Service and the Trading Standards Department of two local councils relating to alleged errors in the registration of a number of animals.

The statement continues: “Mr Fotheringham is also under investigation by BLCS in relation to breaches of its rules but those investigations are on hold pending the completion of the investigation by the statutory authorities in order to avoid prejudicing those investigations. In these circumstances it is not appropriate for BLCS to comment on specific matters arising in the investigations but it will do so in due course when the investigations are completed.

“Prior to the recent round of pedigree sales the BLCS issued a list of animals that Trading Standards and BCMS had indicated they were investigating and/or had withdrawn the passports. This meant that the pedigree of these animals and any progeny was in doubt.

“On behalf of the breeders directly involved, and the membership as a whole, the Society stresses that it is working as hard as possible to have continued communication with the relevant authorities to try to clarify and resolve as many of these matters where possible. The Society fully recognises the concerns of breeders and in addition to its ongoing work will continue to communicate openly,” the statement concludes.