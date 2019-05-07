Limousins have the X factor

Ivan Lynn is a suckler farmer from Armoy who firmly believes that the Limousin bull is at the root of his success.

Alongside his main business of earthworks and drainage contracting, he keeps 50 suckler cows and has a passion for breeding show winners.

Ivan believes a good bull is the key to success

Along with his three sons who also share this passion, Ivan recently cleaned up all the silverware and also snatched top price at the single suck calf show - winning both champion male and female calf.

However this isn’t a one off as Ivan is consistently producing this high quality of calves and believes this consistency at such a high level is down to his two pedigree Limousin stock bulls – a bull purchased from James McKay and the second being a bull bought from Francis McAuley sired by Ironstone Brandy.

Ivan is just an example of many suckler farmers in Northern Ireland who heavily rely on the Limousin bull and are not disappointed.

