Lindley is elected chairman of NIPA at annual meeting

Northern Ireland Ploughing Association held its annual general meeting recently.

Lindley Deans, from Limavady, was elected as chairman following the sad passing of chairman, Wilson Holden in November. Ronnie Coulter, from Hillsborough, has been elected vice chairman.

Other office bearers were as follows: President, William King, secretary, Alison Armstrong and a new member to the association Gillian McMullan, has been elected as Treasurer, taking over from Glenn Kerr, who has retired from the position after 12 years in this role.

75th Northern Ireland International Ploughing Championships

A note for your diary is Friday, 28th and Saturday, 29th September, when the 75th Northern Ireland International Ploughing Championships will take place in on lands at Eglinton owned by Mr and Mrs Craig.

The event is set to be a great day out for all the family and will showcase over 50 qualified competitors from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland competing in six different classes including World Style Conventional, World Style Reversible, Vintage Classes and Horse Class.

The Five Nations Championships will also be hosted by NIPA.

The Ploughing Championships will be an ideal meeting place for anyone involved in the agriculture industry and their families to see top ploughmen show off their skills for the honour of being crowned a Northern Ireland champion and representing their country on world and European Stages.

Over the course of the two days, there will be vintage ploughing, trade and craft stalls, outdoor trade stands and activities for children.

For further information contact info@niploughing.com