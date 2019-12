Lisahally Mart: Bullocks selling to 317.60ppk and heifers to 377.30ppk

An impressive sale on Wednesday which included the mart’s Christmas fat stock sale.

Bullocks sold to 317.60ppk and heifers sold 377.30ppk.

BULLOCKS

Aidan McDevitt £1700/30kg, Charles McDevitt £1660/720kg, £1650/750kg, Adrian McKelvey £1660/790kg, L Hamilton £1480/640kg, Michael Healy £1420/600kg, £1360/620kg, A Ferguson £1400/660kg, £1400/680kg, Barry Lyons £1360/700kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £1220/620kg, Alan Roulston £1175/680kg, £1145/690kg, £920/550kg, £870/560kg,Robert Wallace £895/450kg, Aaron Proctor £1080/340kg, William Evans £890/490kg, Jonathan Cairns £870/450kg, Joseph Aaron £865/540kg, Alan Rolston £845/570kg, Richard Hunter £830/410kg, £785/360kg, Robert Snodgrass £810/500kg and S Moore £680/290kg, £600/240kg.

HEIFERS

Michael Healy £2150/750kg, £1500/670kg, Craig Stevenson £2000/600kg, D Wiley £1820/700kg, S Rankin £1480/730kg, Alan McCrea £1480/700kg, £1400/700kg, Patrick Nugent £1450/730kg, Paul Faulkner £1370/740kg, Nigel Stevenson £1340/630kg, James Alexander £1300/730kg, F McConalogue £1300/700kg, Michael Healy £1300/550kg, £1300/500kg, Barry Lyons £1255/760kg, Alastair Buchanan £1230/600kg, James Alexander £1200/600kg, £1200/310kg, £1200/660kg, £1200/670kg, £1180/610kg, £1180/540kg, £1170/710kg, £1170/550kg, £1130/630kg, £1120/620kg, £1100/620kg, £1060/620kg, Richard Hunter £1140/380kg, Alastair Buchanan £1050/570kg, Jonathan Cairns £1015/580kg, £875/460kg, K Quinn £940/310kg, Patrick Nugent £860/460kg, William Moore £830/220kg, Robert Wallace £830/530kg, Robert Snodgrass £830/440kg, Jonathan Cairns £810/490kg, K Quinn £780/290kg, J Cairns £770/410kg, £770/400kg and J McGuinness £750/320kg.

SUCKLER COWS

James Alexander £1650, £1600, £1600, £1600, £1580, £1550, £1500.

Fat lambs continue to hit a high with stock selling to £91.50 on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £91.50/25kg, Declan McGuinness £86.50/26kg, Robert Rankin £86.80/28kg, Reid Clarke £86/26kg, William Graham £86/26kg, Douglas McClelland £86/27kg, £86/26kg, William Graham £85.50/26kg, S Daly £85.50/26kg, Edward Logue £85.50/25kg, Edward Quigley £85.50/24kg, Martin O’Connor £8520/25kg, P O’Doherty £85.20/26kg, Norman Thompson £85/25kg, C Moran £85/25kg, Robert Devine £85/26kg, Norman Thompson £85/27kg, C Moran £85/26kg, William Graham £84.80/25kg,£84.50, G Begley £84.50/24kg, TTD Farms £84.50/25kg£83.80/24kg, Robert Devine £84/27kg, C A Browne £84/25kg, £84/25kg, Norman McFarland £84/27kg, Bryan Jackson £84/25kg, Jeffrey Baird £83.50/27kg, Thomas Henderson £83.50/23kg and Alan Hogg £82/24kg.

FAT EWES

Geofrey Douglas £107, Edward Quigley £80, N Moore £80, £78, £75 and Thomas Henderson £80, £80.