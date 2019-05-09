Lisnamurrican YFC start summer months on a high

The busy month of April started when seven members headed to Dungannon to compete in the presentation demonstration competition.

Congratulations must go to Alexis Kidd who gained first place in 16-18, Katie Witherspoon who gained third place in 18-21 and Jonny McMaster who gained third place in 25-30.

Next up many members headed to the dairy stock judging heats at Beatties farm, Dunloy.

Here Alexis Kidd and Christine Maybin were both placed second in their respective age groups.

The girls will now progress to the final.

With Derek Ryan preforming at Ballymena Livestock Market on July 13, tickets went on sale at the start of the month and sold out in a phenomenal ten days - a new record for the club

Lisnamurrican YFC look forward to this big night.

The club had a cheque presentation evening where two cheques were presented to charities.

One totalling £3,368.02 in aid of Cystic Fibrosis was raised from the annual truck and tractor run in January.

The second was raised at the charity leg wax and totalled £1,412.16 for the Community Rescue.

The club then headed to the YFCU AGM where outgoing club treasurer Teresa Connon was placed first overall treasurer in Northern Ireland for the second year running.

Well done Teresa.

At the Co Antrim girls football heats Lisnamurrican were out in force wearing their brand new football kits kindly sponsored by J and R Fuels and Country Bite Outside Catering.

A big congratulations goes to senior team one and junior team one who made it through to the final.

This will take place on Thursday, May 16 at Balmoral Show.

After a busy April Lisnamurrican YFC are now looking forward to some May madness.