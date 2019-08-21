Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club host their annual ‘Big Night’

Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club held their annual ‘Big Night’ on July 13th in Ballymena livestock market.

The night kicked off with DJ Stephen Doherty warming the crowd up before the main act Mr Derek Ryan and his band performed.

Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club is currently the largest young farmers club in Northern Ireland and with this they do have an expectation of having the best and biggest night in the young farmers calendar, which the club don’t shy away from as they work all year round to try and improve their event for the following year.

The event is extremely popular in young farmer’s calendars as members from neighbouring clubs love to come and show their support, clubs such as Ahoghill YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Lylehill YFC, Gleno Valley YFC, Glarryford YFC, Finvoy YFC and Kilrea YFC.

The support shown to the club from past members and family is fantastic, says committee members, especially when it comes to the running of their ‘Big Night’.

Club leader Matthew Moorhead gave thanks to all volunteers by saying: “The club is overwhelmed by the consistent support it gets from family and friends throughout the year but especially when it comes to the club’s ‘Big Night’.”

He then went on to say: “Thank you must also go to my fellow members of Lisnamurrican YFC, as you make my role as club leader easier with the support you are always willing to offer.”

The club loves to get feedback from their ‘Big Night’. A couple of messages the club has received so far are, “well run event by a fantastic team” and “was a great night last night Derek Ryan was brilliant”.

Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club take pride in their ‘Big Night’ for being one of the biggest young farmer events over the summer which brings in a mix of both the young and the old.

The cub wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and looks forward to seeing them next year.