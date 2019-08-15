Lisnaskea Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,120

A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, August 13 sold to a steady demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

This week cows and calves sold to £1,120 for heifer with bull calf and £1,080 for 2012 cow with heifer calf.

Store bullocks sold to £890 for a 420kg Limousin (£212).

Store heifers sold to £885 for a 470kg Charolais (£188).

Weanling heifers sold to £650 for a 360kg Shorthorn.

Weanling males sold to £700 for a 300kg Limousin (£233) and £760 for a 330kg Limousin (£230).

SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Tamlaght producer £1,120 for heifer with bull calf and £1,080 for 2012 cow with heifer calf.

STORE & WEANLING MALES: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £890 (£212), Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £760 (£230), 320kg Belgian Blue to £735 (£229), 300kg Limousin to £730 (£233) and 300kg Limousin to £670 (£223).

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Magheraveely producer 470kg Charolais to £885 (£188) and 440kg Limousin to £820 (£186), Aghalane producer 360kg Shorthorn to £650. Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £550, 300kg Limousin to £525, 230kg Limousin to £475 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £460.