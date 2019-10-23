Lisnaskea Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1060

A larger entry on Tuesday, October 22 in Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a very steady demand for all sorts.

This week cows and calves sold to £1060, store bullocks sold to £980 for 490kg, store heifers sold to £870 for a 450kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £850 for 350kg with smaller ones to £560 for a 190kg Charolais (£295).

Weanling heifers sold to £675 for a 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine with smaller ones selling to £605 for a 240kg Limousin (£252)

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

Fivemiletown producer cow and bull calf to £1060.

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 490kg Charolais to £980, 500kg Charolais to £940, 480kg Limousin to £900, 410kg Charolais to £900, and 420kg Simmental to £840.

STORE HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 450kg Charolais to £870. Tamlaght producer 450kg Charolais to £865, 490kg Charolais to £810, and 440kg Charolais to £790. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £775.

WEANLING MALES

Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £850. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850, 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £735, 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £710, 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £705 (£282), 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £670 and 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £660. Magheraveely producer 340kg Charolais to £805, 340kg Charolais to £795, 320kg Charolais to £790, 280kg Charolais to £710, 280kg Charolais to £705, 260kg Charolais to £670, 280kg Shorthorn beef to £605 and 220kg Limousin to £575 (£261), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £790, 370kg Limousin to £760 and 370kg Limousin to £750. Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £750. Tempo producer 350kg Limousin to £745. Bellanaleck producer 340kg Charolais to £700. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Hereford to £615, 330kg Simmental to £600, 270kg Hereford to £550 and 250kg Hereford to £550. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £620. Derrylin producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £595. Kinawley producer 230kg Limousin to £590 (£256) 260kg Limousin to £590, 240kg Limousin to £580 and 230kg Limousin to £545. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Simmental to £580. Derrylin producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £580. Derrygonnelly producer 190kg Charolais to £560 (£295), 180kg Charolais to £490, 170kg Aberdeen Angus to £480, 170kg Charolais to £470, and 170kg Charolais to £450.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £675. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £670 and 270kg Limousin to £540. Aghalane producer 320kg Limousin to £655. Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £645. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 240kg Limousin to £605 and 220kg Limousin to £470. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £560. Bellanaleck producer 230kg Charolais to £520, 180kg Limousins to £455 x 2 and 200kg Limousin to £440. Rosslea producer 220kg Charolais to £510. Derrylin producer 220kg Charolais to £470 x 2 Kinawley producer 180kg Limousin to £420.

