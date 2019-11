Lisnaskea Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1780

A seasonal entry this week November 12 at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

This week cows and calves sold to £1780 and £1500, store bullocks sold to £870.

Store heifers sold to £945.

Weanling males sold to £965 for a 380kg Ch (£254) with smaller ones selling to £296 per 100kg for a 240kg Ch to £710.

Weanling heifers sold to £850 for a 370kg Lim (£230) with smaller ones selling to £540 for a 240kg Ch (£225).

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

COWS & CALVES

Newtownbutler producer Lim cow with heifer calf to £1780 and Hereford cow with bull calf to £1500.

STORE HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 530kg AA to £945 (£178), Magheraveely producer 460kg AA to £875 and 440kg AA to £840. Rosslea producer 410kg Ch to £840. Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Lim to £805. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Sim to £790.

STORE BULLOCKS

Magheraveely producer 450kg AA to £870, 420kg AA to £820, and 390kg AA to £720. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Her to £865 and 470kg Her to £820. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Lim to £760

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 380kg Ch to £965 (£254), 340kg Ch to £885 (£260) and 240kg Ch to £610 (£254), Derrylin producer 400kg AA to £845, 400kg S/H to £800, 370kg Her to £635 and 290kg S/H to £600. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Chars to £830 x 2, Newtownbutler producer 390kg AA to £765 and 360kg AA to £580. Lisnaskea producerr 370kg Sim to £760. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Ch to £710 (£296) and 230kg Ch to £615 (£267), Newtownbutler producer 290kg Ch to £680. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Ch to £630. Magheraveely producer 260kg Ch to £585. Kilnaloo producer 210kg Ch to £570 (£271) and 220kg Ch to £550 (£250) and Rosslea producer 190kg Lim to £475 (£250).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Rosslea producer 370kg Lim to £850 (£230), 350kg Lim to £795 (£227) and 370kg Lim to £700. Rosslea producer 370kg Ch to £820 (£221), Lisnaskea producer 360kg Sim to £695. Maguiresbridge producer 370kg AA to £670 and 360kg Lim to £600. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Lim to £655 and 250kg Lim to £490. Magheraveely producer 270kg Lim to £595 and 240kg B/B to £460. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Ch to £595, 290kg Ch to £505 and 220kg AA to £420. Derrylin producer 240kg Ch to £540.

