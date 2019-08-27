Lisnaskea Mart: Heifers selling to £940

A much larger entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea livestock Sales on Tuesday, August 20 sold to a steady demand for all sorts.

This week store heifers sold to £940 for a 550kg Saler (£171) for a Tamlaght producer.

Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 440kg Limousin (£198) for a Newtownbutler producer and selling to £228 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais at £730 for a Fivemiletown producer.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £950 for a 460kg Charolais (£206) for an Omagh producer and selling to £263 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais from a Fivemiletown producer.

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS: Tamlaght producer 550kg Saler to £940 (£171) 460kg Charolais to £880 (£191), 440kg Limousin to £835, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £825, 510kg Limousin to £820, 490kg Saler to £820, 440kg Charolais to £810, 440kg Limousin to £805, 440kg Simmental to £780, 450kg Limousin to £775 and 470kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais to £860, 430kg Charolais to £850, 390kg Charolais to £700 and 390kg Charolais to £690. Aghalane producer 410kg Charolais to £700.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £870 and 360kg Limousin to £695. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £850, 410kg Charolais to £850 and 400kg Charolais to £780. Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais. to £760. Omagh producer 430kg Charolais to £740 and 400kg Charolais to £740. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £740. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais to £730 (£228), 320kg Charolais to £680 and 310kg Charolais to £655. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £700. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £670. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Charolais to £650. Brookeborough producer 370kg Limousin to £630. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Belgian Blue to £585, 390kg Hereford to £575, 350kg Limousin to £565 and 350kg Limousin to £515. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £495. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £515, 270kg Charolais to £455 and 240kg Charolais to £440.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Omagh producer 460kg Charolais to £950 (£206) and 400kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £915. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £905 (£210), Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £825 (£217), Brookeborough producer 350kg Limousin to £790 (£226), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Hereford to £745. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £710 (£263), Garrison producer 310kg Limousin to £695. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £665 and 310kg Limousin to £610. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £645 and 290kg Limousin to £600.

More stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.