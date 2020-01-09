Lisnaskea Mart: Steers and bulls sold to £745

A very sharp demand reported in Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on January 7 with a lot of good quality stock on offer complete clearance was easily achieved.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £286 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin to £745 and another to £284 for a 250kg Limousin to £710 for a Bellanaleck producer with others selling to a top of £890 for a 400kg Charolais (£222.50) to a Fivemiletown producer.

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £920 for a 420kg Charolais (£219) for a Fivemiletown producer and £915 for a 410kg Simmental (£223) for a Derrylin producer and reaching £269 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £620 for a Magheraveely producer.

Leading prices:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais to £890 (£222), 400kg Charolais to £850 (£212.50), 360kg Charolais to £820 (£228), 400kg Charolais to £800 (£200) and 350kg Limousin to £690. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £870 (£229), 350kg Charolais to £865 (£247) and 320kg Charolais to £820 (£256), Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £840 (£262) and 280kg Limousin to £690. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £830 (£244) and 310kg Limousin to £675. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £780 (£244), 330kg Charolais to £760 (£230), 280kg Charolais to £745 (£266) and 280kg Charolais to £720 (£257), Aghalane producer 290kg Charolais to £755 (£260), Glencunny producer 290kg Hereford to £740 (£255) and 340kg Hereford to £665. Bellanaleck producer 260kg Limousin to £745 (£286), 250kg Limousin to 3710 (£284), 270kg Charolais to £695 (£257), 270kg Limousin to £680(£266), 220kg Limousin to £550 (£250) and 230kg Limousin to £550 (£239)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Fivemiletown producer 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219) and 360kg Charolais to £730. Derrylin producer 410kg Simmental to £915 (£223), Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £855 (£237.50), 350kg Charolais to £785, 320kg Charolais to £780 (£244), 320kg Charolais to £760 (£237.50) and 360kg Charolais to £630. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Charolais to £730. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £680, 250kg Limousin to £605 (£242) and 290kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £670, 290kg Charolais to £640, 300kg Charolais to £600, 240kg Charolais to £580 and 230kg Charolais to £530. Clogher producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £635. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £665. Magheraveely producer 350kg Charolais to £650, 320kg Charolais to £630 and 230kg Charolais to £620 (£269), Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £650 (£250), 300kg Charolais to £625, 310kg Charolais to £590, and 310kg Limousin to £585. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £625 (£240) and 250kg Charolais to £575 (£230), Aghalane producer 270kg Charolais to £595. Glencunny producer 230kg Hereford to £545 (£237.50) and Florencecourt producer 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £450.

Lots more stock required to supply this growing demand.