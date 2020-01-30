Lisnaskea Mart: Store heifers sell to £1100

Another good selection of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, January 28 produced a firm demand for all sorts.

This week store bullocks sold to £990 for a 450kg Charolais (£220) and £900 for a 480kg Charolais.

Store heifers sold to £1100 for a 560kg Charolais (£196) with a 400kg to £930 (£232) and a 380kg Charolais to £890 (£234).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £895 for a 390kg Limousin (£229) with smaller ones to £595 for a 200kg Charolais (£297) and £790 for a 270kg Charolais (£292).

Weanling heifers sold to £790 for a 340kg Limousin (£232) with smaller ones selling to £640 for a 240kg Charolais (£276).

Leading prices

STORE HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 560kg Charolais to £1100 (£196), 560kg Charolais to £1005 (£179) and a 460kg Charolais to £975 (£212), Newtownbutler producer 550kg Limousin to £975, 460kg Limousin to £860 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Rosslea producer 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213) and 400kg Charolais to £930 (£232), Brookeborough producer 410kg Simmental to £905 (£221) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £890, 380kg Charolais to £890 (£234) and 310kg Charolais to £700. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £815. Newtownbutler producer 500kg Hereford to £800. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £700.

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 450kg Charolais to £990 (£220) and 370kg Charolais to £800. Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais to £900, 440kg Charolais to £870, and 430kg Charolais to £825. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £840, 320kg Charolais to £755, and 290kg Limousin to £595.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Garrison producer 390kg Limousin to £895 (£229) 370kg Charolais to £835, 360kg Charolais to £790, and 310kg Charolais to £770 (£248) Rosslea producer 420kg Charolais to £880, 330kg Charolais to £820 (£248) 390kg Limousin to £780 and 340kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £825 (£266) and 330kg Charolais to £805 (£244) Lisbellaw producer 340kg Limousin to £825 (£242) 300kg Limousin to £700, and 330kg Hereford to £655. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £825, 280kg Charolais to £720 (£257) 270kg Charolais to £660, 230kg Charolais to £600 (£261) 250kg Charolais to £590 and 230kg Charolais to £560. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £820 and 300kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 430kg St. to £815, 360kg St. to £700, 330kg St. to £685, and 350kg St. to £670. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £805. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £795 (£241) and 300kg Limousin to £750 (£250) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £795 (£256) 270kg Charolais to £690 (£255) and 200kg Charolais to £595 (£297) Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £790 (£292) and a 270kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £785 and 310kg Limousin to £770. Derrygonnelly producer 350kg Charolais to £780, 280kg Charolais to £670, and 190kg Charolais to £500 (£263) . Garrison producer 320kg Charolais to £790 and 300kg Charolais to £755. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £725, 280kg Limousin to £695, 340kg Limousin to £690, and 290kg Limousin to £645. Garrison producer 300kg Charolais to £705 and 280kg Charolais to £690. Derrylin producer 300kg Hereford to £690. Brookeborough producer 250kg Charolais to £610 and Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £600.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £790 (£232), Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £735. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £700, 330kg Charolais to £650 and 280kg Charolais to £585. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £700, 320kg Charolais to £655 and 310kg Limousin to £645. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £690 and 290kg Charolais to £650. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £685, 280kg Limousin to £680 and 260kg Limousin to £590. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £680. Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais to £665, 350kg Limousin to £555 and 260kg Limousin to £540. Brookeborough producer 240kg Charolais to £640 (£276), 260kg Charolais to £595, 220kg Charolais to £525 and 220kg Limousin to £500. Garrison producer dropped calves sold to £410 Limousin bull and heifer calves sold to £360 Hereford heifer.

Weanlings sold to £870 360kg Charolais steer (243.00).

Weanling heifers to £840 390kg Limousin (215.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1310 710kg Limousin (185.00) presented by E and S Boland; N Elliott £1295 695kg Aberdeen Angus (186.00); H Quinn £1205 615kg Charolais (196.00), £830 425kg Limousin (195.00); W Armstrong £1095 540kg Limousin (203.00), £1065 455kg Limousin (234.00), £1015 430kg Limousin (236.00), £1005 455kg Charolais (221.00), £935 440kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00), £890 375kg Charolais (237.00); A Kyle £1040 545kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00), £1035 535kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); H Jameson £1030 495kg Charolais (208.00); P Grimley £990 520kg Limousin (190.00); M Patterson £980 475kg Charolais (206.00); Riverview Farms £930 450kg Simmental (207.00), £925 390kg Charolais (237.00), £890 370kg Charolais (241.00), £880 355kg Limousin (248.00), £870 385kg Limousin (226.00), £865 430kg Shorthorn beef (201.00); A Patterson £900 395kg Charolais (228.00), £760 305kg Charolais (249.00), £630 250kg Limousin (252.00) and J McCreery £820 320kg Simmental (256.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1185 620kg Charolais (191.00) presented by D Conlon; J and J Livestock £1140 520kg Charolais (219.00), £1035 465kg Charolais (223.00), £1035 510kg Charolais (203.00), £870 445kg Limousin (196.00); E Smith £1095 530kg Charolais (207.00), £1050 500kg Charolais (210.00); W McCavish £1015 505kg Limousin (201.00), £980 470kg Limousin (209.00), £880 455kg Limousin (193.00), £845 395kg Limousin (214.00) and M and A Daly £990 515kg Limousin (192.00), £940 475kg Limousin (198.00).