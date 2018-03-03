Listooder match returns to Ardglass

Listooder & District Ploughing Society will return to Ardglass on Saturday 24th March for their 128th annual ploughing match.

The match will be held on the same site on the Crew Road which proved a success last year.

There will an opportunity to see tractors, vintage tractors and horse ploughing classes. The match will held in association with Friends of the Cancer Centre who have supported Andrew Gill, assistant secretary of Listooder Ploughing Society who is currently being treated for leukaemia.

Andrew’s grandfather and society chairman, Martin Gill said: “We are extremely grateful to Mr Colm Cultra who was an excellent host last year, and who has been very supportive to have our Society back to such a great site in Ardglass. We look forward to welcoming competitors and visitors to Ardglass for what will be a great event. Thank you to the invaluable support from local businesses who make this event possible and we hope that we can raise some valuable funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.”

Anyone interested in more details should contact Listooder Secretary Wilfie Gill on 07899020877 or visit Listooder & District Ploughing Society on Facebook. The event will take place from 11am on Saturday 24th March and will be signposted on the Crew Road, Ardglass.

Donations can be made online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/listooder2018