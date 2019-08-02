‘Little clarity on Brexit preparations’

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers TD says the government in the Republic of Ireland can no longer leave the public guessing as to what arrangements will be in place across the island of Ireland post Brexit.

Her comment comes amid reports that the British government is stepping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

She commented: “We are less then 100 days to the October 31st deadline when the UK will either crash out of the European Union or leave through the withdrawal agreement.

“Despite this there is shockingly little clarity as to what sorts of arrangements will be in place post Brexit.

“We are now facing a hard Brexit. We could potentially lose 55,000 jobs in Ireland if a no deal Brexit happens.

“Telling the country there will not be a hard border or that contingency planning is underway is not good enough now. We need facts and details. How can any business operating in Ireland right now prepare for life post Brexit when the government cannot tell them what their own plans are?

“We all have every right to be worried about what will happen next – but equally we have an obligation to focus on those things which we know must be done. The time is over for press conferences and soundbites. We need the government to outline exactly their plans for a hard Brexit,” concluded Deputy Chambers.