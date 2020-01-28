Livestock theft rises by nearly 20%

New figures released by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual reveal that farm animals worth £3m were stolen from UK farms in 2019.

Large-scale sheep thefts over the past two years have contributed to a 19.4% rise in value since 2017, making rustling the most costly crime for the UK’s farming sector after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft.

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Rustling has always been an aspect of farming but ten years ago we would rarely see claims of more than a dozen sheep taken in one go. We are now regularly getting reports of fifty to a hundred sheep being taken in a single raid and it is devastating for farmers as they deal with the aftermath.”

“As well as causing untold suffering to sheep, which may be in lamb when they are stolen, rustling is causing high levels of anxiety for farmers who have built up their flocks over many years.

“Rustlers are getting more skilled and organised, quickly loading sheep onto trailers and lorries late at night. We are concerned that gangs are now using working sheepdogs, which have also been stolen, to get the job done.”

One of the most alarming trends which has developed in recent years has been the illegal butchery of animals in the field. As well as the financial loss, these crimes are deeply disturbing for farmers and their families who find the remains of slaughtered animals in the field.

“We believe that meat from stolen animals is being sold on the black market and undermining welfare standards. Meat which has been butchered in unhygienic conditions, and may be from animals which have had medical treatment, poses a real threat to human health.”

To avoid buying stolen meat which has been slaughtered in unregulated abattoirs, NFU Mutual advises members of the public to look for the Red Tractor logo and not to buy meat from unusual sources.

NFU Mutual is involved in a number of schemes with police forces around the UK which not only share valuable intelligence but also support the training of officers to work more closely with farmers and identify livestock theft. The insurer has also supported secure shelters for stolen farm animals so they can be cared for while police investigations take place.

NFU Mutual has established that there are three distinct types of livestock thefts currently taking place:

· Large scale theft – organised crime with livestock destined for the food chain

· Pedigree – rams stolen for their high value as breeding stock

· Money laundering – organised criminal gangs buying and selling on sheep at auctions to launder money