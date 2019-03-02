Livingstone tractor run raises £54,000

Another brilliant year for the Livingstone Tractor Run saw more than £54,000 raised for two local cancer charities.

This event is in its seventh year and in that time has raised over three hundred thousand pounds for both the Southern Area Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

The Livingstone family and supporters, along with Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors in Portadown, presented cheque for £27,012 to Jenny and Jim Irwin for the Children’s Hospice and £27,012 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue for the Southern Area Hospice.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run took place in December with a record number of tractors attending. Tractor owners and admirers eagerly queued up to register and take part in the event. There was a fantastic display of tractors on display with many arriving from early morning to the Armagh Business Park (ABP). Hundreds of tractors were on display as they parked up to enjoy some refreshments before the tractor run departed.

The sea of tractors departed from ABP and made their way to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn, Richhill and Armagh before returning to the start for a barbecue, refreshments, entertainment, auction and raffle, with collections taking part in all towns. Thanks go to all who helped collect and the many marshals under the direction of Francie and Barry Lappin.

The event was well supported by many volunteers, eager to help with the organising, selling tickets, registering tractors, cooking, serving food and refreshments. The event would not be a success without the many helpers who assisted the Livingstone family.

The Livingstone Family said: “It is fantastic to bring the total raised to over £300,000 with the total raised from the event started in 2012, we never thought this would be possible.”

They continued: “With another record-breaking number of 752 tractors we are pleased with the continued success of the event. The event receives great support from the many volunteers and helpers who attend meetings, steward, collect, cook and help us in so many ways not just on the day, but at the many meetings in advance – we thank them for their continued support – without them it would not be possible.”

Finally, the family would like to thank the local companies who provided sponsorship or donations towards the events, who are simply too numerous to mention.

The final few Tractor Run DVDs are available for those who may want to purchase, priced at £10. It can be purchased by contacting any of the Livingstone family directly or through the official Facebook page WaLivingstoneSons