Lleyn Society visit to NI for AGM

The Northern Ireland Lleyn Sheep Breeders Club hosted this year’s Lleyn Society AGM at the end of October.

This was a weekend blessed with the weather which helped to make it a very memorable trip for all. As usual most people arrive on Friday afternoon with the council members participating in a meeting late in the afternoon. Great food was served in the hotel that night with time for socialising and catching up.

Saturday morning saw the group board coaches and head for Glenarm Estate. Adrian Morrow and Bryan Wilson gave an overview of the operations, which included their multi award-winning beef which is aged for 28 days in a Himalayan salt chamber. The group was shown around some of the Shorthorn cross cattle and learned how they have turned the business around from non-profit to healthy profit. This followed a quick pit stop at the Castle farm shop and tea room with some taking the time to view the walled garden.

The coaches continued to travel along the famous coastal road with the beautiful blue skies providing some stunning scenery. Once they arrived at the Giants Causeway there was a chance to miss the days’ one hail shower with a soup and sandwich lunch at the Causeway Hotel, organised by the Northern Ireland Club. The group then donned their warm clothing and headed down to the causeway. Everyone could participate as those less brave could make use of the shuttle bus service. Many of the members present found this natural wonder a breathtaking phenomenon in such gorgeous conditions with the fresh air much appreciated.

There was time to call in at the Dark Hedges (Game of Throne fans will understand) for photos with some members finding the time to literally loose themselves in the trees!

Once back at the hotel it was time for a quick freshen up and then on to business. The Special AGM and AGM took place. Wynne Davies was re-elected as Society President with John Geldard elected as the Vice President. Llew Thomas and David Stacey stood down from Council with Richard Twose and Derek Bond elected on.

The presentation of awards saw the following results:

HE Roberts Memorial Trophy – Wynne Davies

The Noel Baseley Memorial Trophy – The Kennedy Family, Ballyclare

Barnard Cup – E & D Jones

Lleyn Sheep Society’s Cup – Mr John Hamer & Mr Wynne Davies

Morgan Evans Cup – Wynne Davies

Roseland Cup – E & D Jones

Lluest Wen Cup – E & D Jones

Further elections saw Ifor Jones elected for another year as Chairman. David Knowles was re-elected as Society Treasurer.

The presentation of certificates to members who have been honoured to judge at one of the Royal Shows was made:

Royal Highland Show – David Knowles

Royal Welsh Show – Michael Cursiter

Royal Ulster Show – Christine Lewis

The Champion of the photo competition was announced as Andrew Kennedy, Ballyclare. He was presented with the Rumenco £250 vouchers by judge Seamus Killen, Rostrevor

Mr John Dugdale and Mr Llew Thomas rounded the meeting off with the vote of thanks.

The dinner took place with great food and company accompanied by a local harpist playing. Mr Adrian Morrow was guest speaker and did a fantastic job of providing entertainment. Catherine Kennedy kindly demonstrated her Irish Dancing skills. The evening continued with Irish music in the bar which saw an Irish-Welsh-Scottish-English sing off.

A more relaxed morning on Sunday saw another coach trip, this time to Glenwherry Hill Farm, part of CAFRE, the agricultural College. Visitors were given a very enthusiastic tour by Eileen McCloskey and William Warwick of their hi-tech sheep house. On view were some very impressive systems and equipment which certainly made those present think of future improvements on their own farms.

The Northern Ireland Club once again laid on refreshments which were much appreciated by those attending.

A huge thank you to the Northern Ireland Club and everyone who helped to make the weekend another high point for the Lleyn Sheep Society members.