LMC hosts teachers’ conference

Approximately 100 Home Economics/Food and Nutrition teachers from across Northern Ireland gathered at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast to attend the annual teachers’ conference hosted by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Since the conference’s inception in 1999, it has been an opportunity for teachers to discuss nutrition in schools and to receive updates from industry professionals on the upcoming HE skills agenda for 2018/19.

Pictured at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast where LMC hosted their annual teachers' conference are, from left, Colin Smith, LMC Industry Development Manager, Dr Brian Green, Queen's University, Belfast, Sharon Gilmore, Food Standards Agency, Laura Kelly, St Columbanus College, Mairead Davidson, Ulster University, Dorothee Wagner, CCEA, Frances Meek, British Nutrition Foundation, Glynis Henderson, British Nutrition Foundation Governor, Roy Ballam, British Nutrition Foundation and Ian Stevenson, LMC Chief Executive.

During the conference, speakers from LMC, the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF), the Food Standards Agency (FSA), CCEA, Ulster University and Queens University, provided teachers with factual information on diet, health and nutrition.

Speaking about the event, Cherrie Kenny, LMC’s Education Services Manager said: “LMC has been running the teachers’ conference for almost 20 years. It was always very well supported in the past and this year has also been hugely successful as we welcomed teachers from every corner of the Province.

“The conference is a platform for teachers to continue their professional development, to gain additional information on topics relevant to the curriculum and to network with their peers and other industry professionals.

“Recently LMC’S Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) has been added to the syllabus which means that GCSE and A-Level pupils now have the chance to learn about traceability, provenance and sustainability. This latest development will go a long way to benefitting the wider industry by developing an understanding and an appreciation of how our high quality beef and lamb goes from farm to fork.”

LMC’s Education Services Department currently provides a range of educational services to teachers including cookery demonstrations which take place within schools and through the website: www.food4life.org.uk.