LMC launches second year of campaign

To encourage local consumers to purchase more Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) launched the second year of its advertising campaign this week.

Showcasing a number of LMC’s delicious beef and lamb recipes and increasing awareness of NIFQA beef and lamb products, advertisements will feature on television, radio, outdoor digital screens, online and in the press until March 2019.

Consumer research carried out after the initial burst of the advertising campaign showed promising results, something which LMC is aiming to build on.

In a survey of 1,026 people from across Northern Ireland, 72 per cent said they were aware of the campaign and 53 per cent claimed that the campaign influenced them to purchase NIFQA beef or lamb.

Encouragingly, awareness of NIFQA beef products surged (89 per cent) amongst respondents who had been exposed to any advertising. Similarly with NIFQA lamb products, awareness was significantly higher (85 per cent) amongst respondents exposed to advertising.

Speaking about the campaign, LMC’s Industry Development Manager, Colin Smith said: “With Brexit on the horizon it is more important than ever before that consumers recognise and choose to purchase the high quality beef and lamb produced on their doorstep.

“We were delighted with the success of the initial campaign and we received extremely positive results from the consumer research that was carried out.

“It has given us a great platform to launch this follow up campaign and we’re very keen to keep improving on those results.”