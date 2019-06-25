LMC plays role in Open Farm Weekend

During this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW), held on June 15 and June 16, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) hosted live cookery demonstrations at Blackberry Hill Farm, Banbridge and D and D Holland’s Farm, Articlave.

LMC has been involved with BOIOFW for a number of years, however for the first time this year, the organisation joined the list of sponsors.

LMC demonstrator, Patricia Mitchell pictured during a live cookery demonstration that was hosted at Blackberry Hill Farm, Banbridge, as part of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Currently in its eighth year, BOIOFW offers people the chance to visit farms, meet producers and learn more about where their high quality food comes from.

“A large part of LMC’s daily work is to educate consumers about the merits of consuming Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and initiatives such as BOIOFW are invaluable in helping to do this,” explained Colin Smith, LMC’s Industry Development Manager.

“BOIOFW invites people from all across Northern Ireland, particularly those from a non-farming background to visit farms to learn more about the farm-end of the production chain,” he continued.

“This is extremely important as it illustrates to consumers just how high the quality of our food is and encourages them to support our local farmers. It also enables members of the public to talk to farmers and gain an understanding of the rigid standards their produce must meet and to see first-hand the care that is taken of land, livestock and the environment.

“In previous years we found engagement with our live cookery demonstrations to be very positive and it was the same this year. Our experienced demonstrators showed farm visitors just how versatile beef and lamb is to cook with and highlighted the importance of purchasing NIFQA produce.

“Since its inception in 2012, BOIOFW has steadily evolved and has become a very popular event in the agri-food calendar. We’re delighted to have been sponsors for this year’s event and we’re excited to see this initiative continue for hopefully many years to come.”