LMC’s advertising campaign continues for a third year

Keen to build on the success of previous advertising campaigns, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) have launched year three this month in the hope that even more local consumers will support Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.

The campaign, which is running from October 2019 until March 2020, will focus on TV, radio, online, outdoor and digital advertising alongside partnerships with the Daily Mail’s ‘Femail’ section and social media activity.

Commenting on the campaign, Industry Development Manager, Colin Smith said: “We’ve been working hard over the last few years on our advertising campaigns and according to our research they have proven very successful.

“Off the back of last year’s campaign, consumer awareness of NIFQA beef and lamb stood at 84 per cent and 79 per cent respectively with awareness of beef products rising by five percentage points and lamb by four. Impressively, an estimated 95 per cent of adults across the country saw or heard the campaign at least once during its duration.

“The industry is currently facing very uncertain times, making it paramount that Northern Irish consumers support NIFQA products. That’s the message we have been promoting over the last number of years and this campaign is no different. We’ll be encouraging consumers, through various platforms, to look out for the logo when shopping and educating them of the benefits of incorporating beef and lamb into a healthy, balanced diet.

“Promoting our world class quality assured beef and lamb has always been, and will remain a top priority for LMC going forward. We consistently strive to do our best to support our beef and sheep meat industry with the limited resources we have available. We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders as we plan business activities for future years. LMC is always willing to evolve our business plan in line with industry requirements.

“Our beef and lamb is the envy of many other countries in the world and we will continue to do everything in our power to support our industry. We’re looking forward to our new campaign unfolding and we’re confident that we can build upon the success of previous years.”