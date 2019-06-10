LMC’s campaign going from ‘strength to strength’

Recent statistics gleaned from the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland’s (LMC) latest advertising campaign have shown that awareness of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb products is encouragingly high.

Consumer awareness of NIFQA beef and lamb products has risen to 84 per cent and 79 per cent respectively with awareness of beef products rising by five percentage points and lamb by four. Awareness among respondents who have seen the campaign was markedly higher than those who had not.

The campaign, which ran from October 2018 until March 2019, appeared on television, radio, outdoor and digital platforms across Northern Ireland.

An estimated 95 per cent of adults across the country saw or heard the campaign at least once during its duration, which is an impressive statistic according to LMC’s Industry Development Manager, Colin Smith.

Mr Smith said: “We’re delighted that key messages about NIFQA beef and lamb continue to reach such a high proportion of our target audience. This was the second year of our campaign and we can safely say that it has gone from strength to strength.

“As owners and managers of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS), it was our aim to increase awareness of our locally produced beef and lamb amongst consumers and it’s encouraging to know that our goal is being achieved.”