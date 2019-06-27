LMC’s ‘Meat Skills’ workshops are back

Following the success of last year’s ‘Meat Skills’ workshops for Food and Nutrition teachers, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) welcomed participants to Loughry College to mark the beginning of another series of workshops.

The aim behind these workshops is to help develop the skills and confidence of Food and Nutrition teachers when working with Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and teaching about the importance of the NIBL FQA scheme.

Pictured with their beef and mango dish are Food and Nutrition teachers, Shannon Andrews, St. Fanchea’s College, Enniskillen and Emma Badger, Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt, who took part in LMC’s ‘Meat Skills’ workshop in Loughry College

During the workshop, which was hosted in conjunction with the Food Teachers’ Centre (FTC) with red meat supplied by ABP Food Group, teachers had the opportunity to cook a number of beef and lamb recipes relevant for all Key Stages but particularly focused on the GCSE and A Level curriculum.

Commenting on the initiative, Cherrie Kenny, LMC’s education services manager said: “We received such great feedback from last year’s workshops and we’re so pleased to be able to facilitate them again this year.

“Over the past 20 years LMC has been heavily involved with post-primary schools through our school cookery demonstrations which help to educate pupils about preparing and cooking NIFQA beef and lamb. It’s important to now be able to turn our attention to the Food and Nutrition teachers and provide them with the skills to reinforce the learning and support of pupils across Northern Ireland.

“Teachers who choose to attend these workshops will learn how to prepare, handle and cook with NIFQA beef and lamb as well as how to present dishes attractively. They will also learn about the role of beef and lamb as part of a healthy, balanced diet and will explore the importance of the NIFQA scheme in producing sustainable, traceable and quality assured produce. I have no doubt that everyone who attends will find the workshops informative and supportive.”

Due to high demand, a further two workshops are currently being organised. Keep an eye on LMC’s Facebook and Twitter pages and the Food4Life website where details of these events will be released in due course.