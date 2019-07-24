LMC’s school cookery demos reach over 7,000 NI pupils

Between September 2018 and March 2019, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) carried out 350 post-primary school beef and lamb cookery demonstrations reaching over 7,000 pupils from across the province.

LMC’s team of experienced demonstrators visited post-primary schools across Northern Ireland educating pupils and teachers about how to cook with beef and lamb and the merits of including it as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“LMC has been carrying out beef and lamb cookery demonstrations in post-primary schools for a number of years,” said education services manager, Cherrie Kenny.

“This year alone we have reached over 7,000 pupils from all over the country and delivered a record-breaking 350 demonstrations in total.

“Through the cookery demonstrations our main goal is to educate local pupils about the health benefits of incorporating beef and lamb as part of a balanced diet and how to cook tasty, quick and simple recipes.

“LMC’s Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) is part of the GCSE and A Level syllabus. This teaches pupils about the origin of their high quality beef and lamb and gives them the chance to study key aspects of NIBL FQAS such as traceability, provenance and sustainability.

“In today’s world of digital access to data and information and with social media interaction growing exponentially, it is perhaps more important than ever to get into the classroom and allow pupils the chance to hear and discuss the true facts about beef and lamb and its important role in diet and health management.

“Each year there is consistent demand for our cookery demonstrations and feedback from both pupils and Food and Nutrition teachers has been extremely positive.

“It makes us very proud to know that our cookery demonstrations are a much looked forward to part of Food and Nutrition classes in Northern Ireland.

“Our demonstrations are set to begin again in September and we aim to reach even more pupils this year.”

Details of how to book a cookery demonstration will be released at the beginning of September.

For more information and a wealth of educational resources visit: www.food4life.org.uk.