LMC to attend World Meat Congress

Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive (pictured) and Gerard McGivern, Chairman, of the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) will travel to Dallas, Texas this week to attend the World Meat Congress.

This major global event brings together approximately 1,000 meat and livestock professionals from across the globe and is hosted every two years by the International Meat Secretariat (IMS).

Over the course of the congress, which is running from May 30 until June 1, those in attendance will hear from a number of keynote speakers including Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Canada, Sonny Perdue, US Secretary of Agriculture plus an array of international experts and industry leaders.

The congress will explore a number of important global themes including the global trading system, factors affecting the red meat trade, societal norms and implications for the industry and key industry issues, along with a scientific look at cutting-edge technologies which are transforming meat production worldwide.

“As members of the IMS, we are looking forward to attending the congress, exchanging knowledge and ideas with meat industry professionals from around the world and building relationships with like-minded organisations who are passionate about a successful and sustainable future for the meat industry,” Ian said.

“The World Meat Congress is an excellent opportunity to evaluate how our industry is operating at present, to consider what potential challenges the meat industry may face in the future and to put forward ideas on how we might deal with these issues on a global scale.

“With so much change already occurring and set to occur in our industry, it’s vitally important to be able to hear from the experts and to learn from them so that we’ll be better equipped to help support our red meat industry going forward.”