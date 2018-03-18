LMC to sponsor World Butchers’ Challenge event

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) is set to be one of the main sponsors for this year’s prestigious World Butchers’ Challenge which is taking place during IFEX at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, from March 20 until March 22.

LMC will showcase the very best of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb by sponsoring the meat that will be used during the World Butchers’ Challenge event which will see teams from across the globe compete for the much sought after World Championship title.

Elsewhere, the LMC helped to organise an International Study Tour for the competition participants to give them an opportunity to learn about how the meat and butcher trade operates throughout Ireland.

On Friday, March 16, a visit to Linden Foods took place as part of the International Study Tour before participants departed for Loughry College to attend an information day hosted by CAFRE/DAERA where LMC were present to engage with participants about the Northern Ireland beef and sheep meat industry and its excellent quality produce.

Speaking ahead of the World Butchers’ Challenge, LMC Chief Executive, Ian Stevenson said: “On behalf of everyone at LMC, we are delighted to support such a prestigious event.”

He said the event is a perfect platform to showcase the excellent quality beef and lamb Northern Ireland has to offer.