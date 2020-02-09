LMC working on misconceptions

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland’s (LMC) Industry Development Manager, Colin Smith, has spoken out to highlight the importance of evidence based decisions when it comes to beef and lamb.

The comments come following recent policy decisions by cancer charities to launch a ‘Meat Free March’ initiative which has been met with great frustration by the industry.

LMC, along with other UK levy bodies, continue to fund initiatives that help to inform consumers and policy makers. One such initiative is Meat Matters. This initiative gathers independent research from a Meat Advisory Panel about red meat and communicates its vital role as part of a healthy balanced diet, as well as the environmental importance of sustainable agricultural practices.

The Meat Advisory Panel, comprised of scientists and healthcare professionals with a broad range of expertise, works to provide peer reviewed scientific evidence to address the rising wave of misinterpretation and ill-informed commentary surrounding red meat.

Mr Smith said: “Recently, there has been a series of incorrect or misinformed messages being portrayed to the public, however, through initiatives like Meat Matters as an industry we can continually examine media content for red meat references and are well placed to provide an independent voice when countering any misinformed negative press or to proactively distribute good news stories about red meat.”

“LMC, through a range of activities continues to work on behalf of the industry to ensure consumers and policy makers make informed decisions when it comes to the consumption of red meat produced in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to communicate two key principles; Firstly the consumption of nutrient dense beef and lamb is a vital source of dietary minerals including Haem Iron and Vitamin B12 and secondly that the Northern Ireland beef and lamb industry’s sustainability credentials must be recognised, in particular its significant role in the sequestration of carbon from the atmosphere into the soil.”

LMC continue to use the research highlighted through Meat Matters to inform activities carried out on behalf of the industry. There are 350 post-primary school cookery demonstrations underway for the 2019-20 academic year. The messages used in LMC’s education programme are also mirrored in LMC’s advertising campaign surrounding nutrition and versatility of beef and lamb, which will be live until the end of March 2020.

Lauren Hyde, LMC’s Education and Consumer Promotions Manager added: “It is important that we continue working to ensure the public are properly informed about the benefits of eating red meat and we must strive to dismiss the various myths surrounding the consumption of it.”