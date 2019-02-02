LMC working to protect the reputation of red meat

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland’s (LMC) Industry Development Manager, Colin Smith, has spoken out to remind consumers that they can eat red meat with pride.

LMC, together with other UK levy bodies, contribute funding to Meat Matters, an initiative which gathers information from a Meat Advisory Panel, made up of a group of healthcare professionals, scientists and researchers who provide independent information about red meat and its role as part of a healthy, balanced diet. LMC has been funding this initiative for over 10 years.

Mr Smith (pictured)said: “Red meat produced in Northern Ireland and across the UK is a fantastic product. It is extremely encouraging to see the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to accurately inform consumers and the media about the nutritional benefits of red meat. All too often it is the negative stories about red meat that reach the headlines.

“The team at Meat Matters continually examine media content for red meat references and is well placed to counter any misinformed negative press or to proactively distribute good news stories about red meat. Meat Matters gathers information from a Meat Advisory Panel, a group of healthcare professionals, scientists and researchers who can provide independent information about red meat and its role as part of a healthy, balanced diet.”

This information is also used by LMC to inform its own work in schools, advertising campaigns and to keep promotional material up-to-date.

Mr Smith added: “As an industry it is important that we continue working to ensure the public are properly informed about the benefits of eating red meat and we must strive to dismiss the various myths surrounding the consumption of it.”

Meat Matters is just one of the many initiatives that LMC oversees on behalf of the industry and is in addition to our promotional work and delivery of over 330 post-primary school cookery demonstrations throughout Northern Ireland.

Mr Smith continued: “We want to educate Northern Ireland consumers about the importance of buying local red meat. By purchasing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, consumers have the assurance that the meat they’re purchasing has been produced to the highest animal welfare standards, with care for the environment and is wholesome and free from unnatural substances.

“Looking to the future LMC will continue to stress the benefits of incorporating red meat into the diet through its breadth of business activities.”