Loanends vintage road run and summer fete

All roads will lead to Loanends in County Antrim on Saturday 1st June for the 10th annual vintage road run and summer fete, organised by Loanends Presbyterian Church.

Generously sponsored by Martin Supplies and Steepleview Properties, the event gets underway at noon.

The 10th annual vintage road run and summer fete at Loanends Presbyterian Church takes place on Saturday 1st June. Organisers Jim White and Robert Wallace are pictured with tractor section sponsor Richard Martin of Martin Supplies, Nutt's Corner. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Robert Wallace, speaking on behalf of the organisers said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for their generosity. We are looking forward to this year’s event which marks our 10th anniversary, and I appeal to all vintage vehicle enthusiasts to come along and support us. We are welcoming entries of tractors, classic cars and motorcycles, and stationary engines.”

Drivers are asked to assemble in the church car park, just off the Seven Mile Straight, near Nutts Corner, BT29 4YW, at noon for a BBQ lunch. The entry fee is £12 per vehicle, which includes lunch for the driver.

The vintage cavalcade will set off at 1.00pm.

The designated tractor route will include Lylehill, Rickamore, Ballyrobin, through Ashdale Farm, and Lisnataylor before returning to Loanends.

Car drivers and motorcycle riders will follow a route around Newtownabbey and Hightown.

The summer fete will include stalls selling refreshments, home produce, plants and jewellery. Other attractions include sideshows, bouncy castles, birds of prey, ‘Born in Fire’ blacksmith, dog agility, and live music from the Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band.

A pet show, sponsored by Glenburn Veterinary Clinic will commence at 2.00pm.

Further details from organisers, Robert Wallace tel: 07581 006781 (tractors); Norman White tel: 07754 069593 (cars); or Ormonde Nesbitt tel: 07973 924949 (motorcycles). Entries will also be accepted on the day.